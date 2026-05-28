CBI arrests Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Noida resident Twisha Sharma, in connection with her death. The arrest follows the cancellation of her anticipatory bail and a Supreme Court order to centralise the dowry harassment probe.

The legal proceedings surrounding the tragic death of Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident who died on May 12, have reached a significant turning point. On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the deceased, into custody following the cancellation of her anticipatory bail by the Jabalpur High Court.

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Legal Actions Lead to Arrest

This arrest follows a rapid sequence of legal actions aimed at centralising and expediting the investigation into allegations of dowry harassment and mental torture. The Supreme Court of India recently ordered the CBI to take full control of the investigation, centralising the case to ensure an expeditious process. The Jabalpur High Court quashed the anticipatory bail previously granted to Giribala Singh, effectively removing her pre-arrest protection and clearing the path for custodial interrogation.

Giribala Singh is facing grave charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including: Section 80(2), for dowry death; Section 85, Cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives; Section 3(5), acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been charged under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Background and Allegations

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, had entered into marriage with Samarth Singh, a Bhopal resident, in December 2025. Following her unnatural death on May 12, her family levelled serious allegations against her in-laws, claiming she had been subjected to persistent mental torture and harassment linked to dowry demands.

Investigation Continues

In an effort to ensure a fair and impartial probe, the Supreme Court has explicitly requested that both the family of the victim and the family of the accused refrain from conducting media interviews while the investigation is ongoing. With the CBI now leading the inquiry, authorities are moving forward with custodial measures to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains active and continues to unfold.(ANI)