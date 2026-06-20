India has secured a historic leadership role at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for the first time. Senior IAS officer Vivek Aggarwal has been elected Vice-President for the 2026-2027 term. This significant diplomatic achievement recognizes India's growing influence in the global fight against money laundering and terror financing.

India Secures a Historic FATF Leadership Role

In a significant diplomatic and financial milestone, India has secured the Vice-Presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for the first time since becoming a member of the global watchdog in 2010. Senior IAS officer Vivek Aggarwal has been elected as FATF Vice-President for the term July 2026 to June 2027, marking a major recognition of India's growing influence in the fight against money laundering, terror financing and other financial crimes.

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The appointment was approved during the FATF Plenary meeting in Paris and places an Indian official in one of the highest leadership positions within the global standard-setting body for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

The Ministry of External Affairs described the development as a "major win for India," highlighting the country's expanding role in shaping global financial governance.

Who Is Vivek Aggarwal?

Vivek Aggarwal is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He currently serves as Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Over the years, he has built extensive expertise in financial intelligence, anti-money laundering mechanisms and international financial regulation.

Aggarwal previously headed India's delegation to FATF and served as Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND), the country's key agency responsible for tracking suspicious financial transactions and combating financial crimes. His experience in these areas is widely seen as a key factor behind his elevation to the FATF leadership position.

Academically, he holds degrees in Commerce and Law from Panjab University. He has also completed the Intermediate level of the Company Secretary programme and undertaken specialised studies in Globalisation and International Financial Systems at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Also Read: Vivek Aggarwal becomes first Indian to be appointed FATF Vice-President

Why the FATF Role Matters

The Paris-based FATF is the world's leading intergovernmental body responsible for setting standards to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing. Its recommendations influence financial regulations and compliance frameworks across more than 200 jurisdictions worldwide.

As Vice-President, Aggarwal will assist the FATF President in steering the organisation's work, coordinating international cooperation and advancing measures aimed at protecting the integrity of the global financial system.

According to the FATF and Indian government statements, the appointment reflects the credibility India has earned through its contributions to global anti-money laundering efforts and its work on emerging challenges such as digital payments and virtual assets.

What Vivek Aggarwal Said

Reacting to his appointment, Aggarwal said: "This appointment is a recognition of India's collective effort and of the strength of our anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing framework."

He added that he looked forward to working with the FATF Global Network to keep the international financial system "safe, inclusive and resilient."

The appointment is being viewed as a major diplomatic and institutional achievement, reinforcing India's standing as an influential voice in shaping global efforts against illicit financial flows and terrorism financing.

Also Read: Major Win for India: Vivek Aggarwal Elected Vice President of FATF