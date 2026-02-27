- Home
Yuva Sathi Form Status: Check If Your Application Is Accepted or Rejected? Step-by-Step Guide
The West Bengal government has started the Yuva Sathi scheme for young people between 21 and 40, giving them ₹1500 every month. If you've applied, you can now check your application status online, right from your home.
Image Credit : AI
The Mamata government has launched many schemes in the state, like Briddha Bhata, Bidhoba Bhata, Kanyashree, and Lakshmir Bhandar. People get monthly financial aid, around ₹1000 to ₹2000, directly in their bank accounts through these schemes.
Image Credit : Getty
The Yuva Sathi scheme is the latest addition to this list. It's for young men in the state, aged between 21 and 40. The Mamata government announced that beneficiaries will get ₹1500 every month under this scheme.
Image Credit : AI
Camps were set up in many areas to help people get the Yuva Sathi form. Many collected forms from there, while others applied online. Now, the big question is: has your application been accepted?
Image Credit : ANI
You've filled the form online, but now you can find out if it's been accepted, all from the comfort of your home. If your application isn't accepted, you can visit your nearest government office for help.
Image Credit : Social Media
First, go to the official Yuva Sathi portal. On the homepage, click on the 'Check Status' option. Then, enter the mobile number you used during application and fill in the captcha code correctly.
Image Credit : Getty
Now, click on 'Get OTP'. You'll receive a One-Time Password on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP and click 'Verify Pin'. If your application was submitted correctly, your application or registration number will show up on the screen. You can also view or print your submitted form.
Image Credit : Getty
This Yuva Sathi scheme provides ₹1500 per month. It aims to help educated youth, who have passed Madhyamik or an equivalent exam and are between 21 and 40 years old, to move towards employment.
Image Credit : Getty
To distribute the Yuva Sathi forms, the government set up camps in 294 centres across the state from February 15 to February 26. Word is that the money from the scheme will be disbursed before the elections.
