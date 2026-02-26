Yuva Sathi Application Rejection Reasons — What You Need to Know
Sarkar ne 'Banglar Yuba Sathi' scheme shuru ki hai. Ismein 21 se 40 saal ke berozgaar naujawanon ko har mahine bhatta milega. Application online portal par karna hai. Form reject na ho, iske liye yeh zaroori documents sahi se upload karein.
Election se theek pehle, poore state mein berozgaari bhatte ke liye form bhare jaa rahe hain. Sarkar ne haal hi mein is naye scheme ka ailaan kiya hai. Pehle form 26 February tak milne the, lekin ab lag raha hai ki date aage badh sakti hai.
Sarkar ne 'Banglar Yuba Sathi' scheme shuru ki hai. Iska maqsad 21 se 40 saal ke padhe-likhe naujawanon ko rozgaar dhoondhne mein madad karna hai. Shart yeh hai ki unhone Madhyamik ya uske barabar ka exam paas kiya ho. Is scheme ke zariye unhe har mahine bhatta milega.
Aap chahein toh online bhi form bhar sakte hain, aur bahut log kar bhi rahe hain. Lekin, online apply karte waqt extra savdhaan rehna zaroori hai. Kuch galtiyon ki wajah se aapka application form reject ho sakta hai.
Apply karne ke liye, sabse pehle 'Amader Para Amader Samadhan' portal par jaana hoga: https://apas.wb.gov.in/. Iske alawa, Yuvasathi form Youth and Sports Department ki website par bhi milega. Aap https://sportsandyouth.wb.gov.in/wbyouthservices par jaakar 'Banglar Yuba Sathi Scheme ke liye application form' par click karke form download kar sakte hain aur documents ke saath jama kar sakte hain.
Online form bharne se pehle, yeh zaroori documents apne paas rakhein: Madhyamik ya uske barabar ke exam ka admit card (sirf PDF), marksheet ya certificate (sirf PDF), Aadhaar card ki copy (sirf PDF), Voter card ki copy (sirf PDF), passbook ka pehla page (sirf PDF), SC/ST/OBC certificate ki copy (sirf PDF), haal hi ka passport-size photo (sirf PDF), aapka signature (sirf JPG ya PNG format), aur ek valid mobile number jispar OTP aayega.
Agar aap inmein se koi bhi document jama nahi karte hain, toh aapka application reject ho sakta hai. Isliye, form submit karte time dhyaan se saare zaroori documents upload karein. Varna aapki application radd ho sakti hai.
