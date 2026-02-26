Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026: 76 Lakh Apply in 9 Days, Deadline Extension Likely- Read Details
The Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026 has gotten a massive response in the state. Seeing this, sources say Nabanna might extend the application deadline before the elections. Check out the total number of applicants so far.
Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026
The new Yuvasathi scheme has received a massive response right from the start. Because of this, sources in Nabanna say the government might extend the application deadline.
Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026
State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the Yuvasathi scheme during this year's budget. The government first planned to launch it after the elections but later changed its mind.
Yuvasathi scheme
The government launched the scheme on February 16, ahead of the elections. Registrations for the project also started on the same day.
Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026
According to Nabanna sources, the Yuvasathi scheme saw a huge rush from the very first day. Considering the response, the state government might extend the application period.
Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026
Nabanna sources report that the registration process began on February 16. In the first 9 days alone, nearly 77 lakh unemployed youth have applied. The number of applicants will surely increase if the deadline is extended.
Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026
To apply for the Yuvasathi scheme, you must meet these conditions. Applicants must have passed their Madhyamik (Class 10) or an equivalent exam. Their age must be between 21 and 40 years. Also, they cannot be getting benefits from other state schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar or Yuvashree. However, receiving an educational scholarship is not a problem.
Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026
Here are the documents you need to submit: Madhyamik admit card for age proof, Madhyamik marksheet or certificate, Aadhaar and Voter cards, a bank passbook or a cancelled cheque, and a caste certificate if applicable.
Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026
Currently, 'Swanirbhar Bangla' camps are running across the state. These camps are also seeing a huge number of applications for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and schemes for landless farmers.
Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026
As of Wednesday, the total number of applicants reached 76.77 lakh. South 24 Parganas sent the highest number of applications, with North 24 Parganas in second place. The districts of Bankura and Purulia followed them.
Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026
Under this scheme, unemployed youth aged 21-40 who have passed Madhyamik will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said this allowance is meant to help them while they search for jobs.
