Yuva Sathi Scheme 2026: Application Approved or Rejected? Here's How to Check Your Status
Applied for West Bengal's Yuva Sathi scheme and now you're worried? Is your application approved or rejected? We'll tell you the simple way to check your status right from your mobile, and what to do if you made a mistake in the form.
There's a massive buzz around the West Bengal government's 'Yuva Sathi' scheme. Unemployed youth across the state are super excited, and lakhs of applications have already poured in, both at Duare Sarkar camps and through the online portal.
After you've applied, the main tension is whether your application got approved or was rejected because of a mistake. The good news is, you can now check your application status right from your mobile phone at home.
Here's a step-by-step guide to check your status: First, visit the official Yuva Sathi portal at https://apas.wb.gov.in/. On the homepage, click on 'Check Status'. Enter the mobile number you used for the application and the captcha code. Click 'Get OTP', and you'll receive a password on your phone. Enter that OTP to verify, and your application status will pop up on the screen.
So, is your application approved? Right now, the portal only confirms if your application has been successfully registered. If it's done, you'll see your application or registration number on the screen. It's the first step!
Just remember, the portal currently only shows that your registration is complete. It doesn't yet tell you if your application has been verified or finally approved. For that, you'll have to wait a bit longer as officials update the system.
Worried about small mistakes in your form or documents? Relax! The chances of your application getting rejected for a minor error are very low. If officials find a problem, they usually flag it as a 'Dispute' or 'Objection'. You'll likely get a chance to fix it later.
Some of the common slip-ups people are making include providing joint bank account details instead of a single account, forgetting to sign across the photo, or submitting the wrong document for age proof.
If you submitted your form offline at a Duare Sarkar camp, be patient. It takes time to upload all that data. Until your details show up online, you can even apply again online. If they find a duplicate, the system usually keeps the online application.
The main takeaway is this: don't panic over small errors. Keep checking for official government updates. If you're really stuck, it's best to contact your local BDO or SDO office for help.
