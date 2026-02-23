BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy slammed TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for his 'immature' comments against PM Modi at a DMK event. Thirupathy stated a person in his position should act with maturity, criticising his 'cheaper mentality'.

BJP Slams Udhayanidhi's 'Immature' Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Monday criticised Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his recent comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a DMK Youth Wing event in Coimbatore. BJP spokesperson stated that a person in such a high position should act with maturity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, while speaking to ANI, said, "As a deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin should behave in a mature way and talking like this is not going to serve any purpose. It says the cheaper mentality, the lowest mentality of the Dravidian model DMK and a person of his stature talking about the Prime Minister, I think he should be mature enough. This clearly shows that he is so immature that how would people accept him as a chief minister or a deputy chief minister..."

Udhayanidhi's Scathing Attack on BJP-AIADMK

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a scathing attack against the BJP-AIADMK alliance ahead of the Assembly elections, stating that the DMK does not fear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "not even if the father of the PM comes."

Addressing a DMK Youth Wing event in Coimbatore, Udhayanidhi Stalin termed the upcoming elections a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. He said, "Whenever Modi appears on television, people get frightened about what he is going to announce. Demonetisation and the Corona (lockdown) announcements by Modi made people fearful. But if Stalin appears on TV, people are happy about the new announcement schemes. We'll never leave our rights for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. We'll not fear PM Modi, not even if the father of PM Modi comes."

Stalin further slammed AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, for praising the Union Budget 2026-27. "In the recent Union budget, no welfare schemes were announced for Tamil Nadu. Immediately, EPS praised the Budget. He has become a serious rogue of the BJP," he said.

Reiterating that the Centre did not release funds for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro projects, the Tamil Nadu Deputy CM said, "When we asked to allot funds for the metro for Coimbatore and Madurai, the fund was not released. The fight is between Tamil Nadu and Delhi."

Udhayanidhi Stalin was presented with a Kangayam Bull memento by State Minister MP Saminathan at an event of the Youth Wing.

Political Landscape for 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

Meanwhile, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.