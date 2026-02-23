One-Time Rs 6,000 Assistance Announced: What Yuva Sathi Applicants Must Know
Yuva Sathi: Now get a one-time payment of Rs 6000 in the Yuvasathi scheme! But who will get this money? Find out what Mamata Banerjee said.
'Banglar Yuba-Sathi' project has created a lot of buzz. Now, the state's educated unemployed will get Rs 1500 per month.
It's known that applicants might get four months' money at once! But you must know when and how you'll get the money to avoid any confusion.
Eligible people will get an unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500 per month. A total of Rs 18,000 per year, and this benefit can be availed for up to 5 years.
Initially, it was said the money would be given on August 15. But later, Mamata Banerjee announced the government will give this money from April 1, 2026.
Since the allowance is from April and might be received by August, it's assumed applicants may get four months' money (April-July) at once.
To apply, you must be: 1. A permanent resident of West Bengal. 2. At least a Madhyamik pass. 3. Aged 21-40 (as of April 1, 2026). 4. Unemployed. 5. Not in any govt or private job.
The offline application process is done. It's crucial to avoid common mistakes, or the application might be rejected. For example, write 'unemployed', not 'student'.
