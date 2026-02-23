During his Singapore visit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed skill development models at ITE and witnessed the signing of MoUs worth ₹6,650 crore for housing, logistics, a new township, and a data center, aiming to boost UP's economy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed a detailed presentation on skill development and vocational training at The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore. He also witnessed the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen collaboration in technical education and aviation skills, marking a significant step in Uttar Pradesh's economic and infrastructure growth plans.

Major Investment Pacts Signed

Among the MoUs were nvestment agreements worth ₹6,650 crore signed with the Universal Success Group which will be a major investment boost for Uttar Pradesh in group housing, logistics, and data centers.

International Township near Jewar Airport

An MoU on an international-themed township proposed on 100 acres in the Jewar Airport area was also agreed on. ₹3,500 crore investmentwill be made in the township project, creating 12,000 job opportunities.

Logistics Park on Kanpur-Lucknow Highway

Additionally a logistics park will be developed across 50 acres on the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway. This will see a ₹650 crore investment in the logistics park, generating 7,500 jobs.

Hyperscale Data Center Park in Noida

Further there are plans for a hyperscale data center park in Noida/Greater Noida. ₹2,500 crore investment has been proposed in the data center with a 40 MW capacity.

The MoUs aim to enhance cooperation in technical and vocational education, aviation skill development, and industry-aligned training programs, supporting Uttar Pradesh's rapidly expanding infrastructure and employment ecosystem.

CM Yogi is on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships, and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore. During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the campus and Aviation Hub facilities, gaining first-hand insights into Singapore's industry-integrated training model.

Speaking on his visit, CM Yogi posted on X, "Reviewed a detailed presentation by ITE on skill development and training and visited the facilities at ITE College Central in Singapore today. Witnessed the signing of MoUs aimed at strengthening collaboration in technical and vocational education, aviation skills and industry-aligned training to support Uttar Pradesh's expanding infrastructure and employment ecosystem." He further added, "Subsequently, toured the campus and Aviation Hub facilities to gain insights into industry-integrated skill development models."

Meetings with Top Singaporean Financial Leaders

The UP CM also met Tan Su Shan, Chief Executive Officer, DBS Group, along with her senior leadership team, in Singapore. The two discussed strengthening financial cooperation, facilitating project financing and supporting investment flows into infrastructure and growth sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

Exploring Long-Term Investments with GIC

He also met Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, GIC, along with his delegation. The meeting explored avenues for long term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks and sustainable urban development projects. The UP CM appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project and collaboration with Greenko in the state.

Discussing Sovereign Investment with Temasek

The CM also met Teo Chee Hean, Chairman, Temasek, and his team. They discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in Uttar Pradesh across data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure. Highlighted the state's policy framework and fast track clearances for global investors. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)