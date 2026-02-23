West Bengal Yuva Sathi Scheme: No More Long Queues! Apply Online For The Scheme From Home
The West Bengal government's new Yuva Sathi scheme application is now online. You can easily apply by uploading the required documents on the official portal. We've got all the details on the documents you'll need and the website link right here.
People are lining up for the Yuva Sathi scheme forms all over Kolkata and other districts. Camps have been set up everywhere to distribute forms. But guess what? You don't have to stand in these long lines anymore. You can now fill the form online. Here's how.
To fill the form online, you need to keep a few documents handy. Make sure you have your Madhyamik (or equivalent) exam admit card, marksheet or certificate, Aadhaar card, and Voter card. All these documents must be in PDF format.
You will also need a PDF of your bank passbook's first page, your SC/ST/OBC certificate, and a recent passport-size photo. Your signature should be in JPG or PNG format. Also, keep a valid mobile number with you, as you will receive an OTP on it.
To start your application, first visit the 'Amader Para Amader Samadhan' portal. You can fill out the form directly on the website: https://apas.wb.gov.in/. This is where you need to submit your application.
Alternatively, you can find the Yuva Sathi form on the Department of Youth Services and Sports website. Just go to https://sportsandyouth.wb.gov.in/wbyouthservices and click on 'Application form for bangler yuba sathi scheme'. You can download the form from there and submit it with your documents.
So, if you want to avail this benefit from the Mamata government without leaving your house, just follow these online steps. There's no need to go to a camp and wait in a queue anymore. Filling the form online is now super easy.
The Mamata government has launched several welfare schemes for the public. They started special schemes to make women financially independent. Now, they have taken an initiative for the state's unemployed youth by launching the Yuva Sathi scheme.
The Mamata government has launched many schemes, with Lakshmir Bhandar being the most famous. Now, they've introduced the Yuva Sathi scheme. This adds to a list that already includes old-age pension, widow pension, Kanyashree, and Yuvashree.
