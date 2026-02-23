Major General APS Bal praised Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar, calling it a perfect example of perseverance and seamless coordination. He confirmed the operation's success in eliminating terrorists and highlighted the integrated efforts of all forces.

'Perfect Example of Perseverance and Coordination'

Major General APS Bal, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, on Monday, emphasised that Operation Trashi-I was the perfect example of perseverance, clarity of thought, proper planning, vision, and the relentless efforts of Indian forces and all security agencies working to counter terror attacks.

Addressing a press conference, Major General Bal said that the operation also demonstrated seamless coordination at all levels, from troops on the ground to co-commanders, ADGs, IGs, the DGP, and the Army Commander. "This recently concluded operation of Trashi is the perfect example of perseverance, clarity of thought, proper planning, the vision which we had and most importantly relentless efforts of the months and integrated approach of each and every force and agency working over here and most importantly it is the perfect example of seamless coordination at all levels, at all levels from the troops working on ground from all of us sitting over here between the co-commanders, the ADGs, IGs, between the DGP and the army commander and let me tell you that everybody contributed towards the success of this operation. decisively," Major General Bal told reporters.

Support Systems and Calm Execution

Major General Bal added that there was a support system in place, and such operations could not have been carried out without it. He said the infrastructure that was created and the supplies ferried from the market to these hideouts would not have been possible without this support. He said that the police are fully aware of this and, without naming anyone, have the information needed to take appropriate action against all involved. "There was a support system which was available to them and it cannot happen without the support system the amount of infrastructure that was created and the amount of stores which were ferried from the market to those hideouts it cannot be possible without any support and the police is fully aware of it and without taking names they (police) have the information and they will do requisite action against all of them," Major General Bal said.

He further said that the operation was executed in a calm, composed, collective, and collaborative manner, which led to the success achieved, without suffering any casualties or harm to troops, except for the dog Tyson, who initiated the operation. "The way we operated in a very calm, composed, collective, collaborative manner, which is why the kind of success we achieved, especially without suffering any casualties, any harm to any of our troops, except for the brave dog Tyson, who actually initiated the operation," Major General Bal added.

Counter-Terror Ops to Continue

Major General Bal also informed that counter-terror operations will continue, informing that in February the forces killed six Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) terrorists, including one in the Udampur area and another in Kishtwar. "We'll keep neutralising terrorists whosoever comes in our area...In February, we have been able to eliminate six JEM terrorists and on both the extremes of our area, one in the area of Udampur and the other in the area of Kishtwar," he said.

White Knight Corps on 326-Day Joint Operation

Meanwhile, in an 'X' post, the White Knight Corps informed that relentless and painstaking high-altitude joint operations were conducted over 326 days in the Kishtwar region. Forces tracked terrorists in extremely challenging conditions of cold, wet, and freezing weather across daunting terrain, leading to multiple contacts. Troops of White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF, operating based on a well-knit intelligence grid established by civil and military intelligence agencies, have finally eliminated all seven dreaded terrorists in Chatroo, Kishtwar.

The post further stated that technology, including FPV drones, satellite imagery, RPAs/UAVs, and advanced communication systems, was continuously leveraged to assist operations. "Relentless and painstaking high-altitude joint operations were conducted over 326 days in the Kishtwar region. Forces tracked terrorists in challenging conditions of cold, wet, and freezing weather across daunting terrain, leading to multiple contacts. Troops of White Knight Corps, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF, based on a well-knit intelligence grid established by civil and military intelligence agencies, have finally eliminated all seven dreaded terrorists in Chatroo, Kishtwar," White Knight Corps wrote on 'X'. "Technology in the form of FPV drones, satellite imagery, RPAs/UAVs, communication systems, and other tools was continuously leveraged to assist in operations. The relentless pursuit and resolve of our forces, culminating in the elimination of Saifullah and his associates, proves that nothing can stand against the determination, courage, and valour of our men in uniform and intelligence agencies," the post added.

Recent Successes in Jammu Region

Six terrorists were eliminated in the last 20 days in counter-terror operations across the Jammu region, dealing a significant blow to the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said.

Two terrorists were killed on February 4 in an encounter under Operation KIYA in the Jophar Forest area of Basantgarh. On the same day, another terrorist was neutralised in the Dichhar area of Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I.

Earlier on Sunday, three more terrorists were killed during relentless cordon and search operations in Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I, officials said. (ANI)