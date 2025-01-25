How much does a train wheel weigh? Check details on cost and production

Have you ever wondered about the weight of a train wheel and its cost? This article delves into the specifics of train wheel weights, their production, and the associated costs, offering insights into the Indian Railways system.

Trains are deeply ingrained in people's lives. The sound of a passing train always draws attention. Trains offer convenient travel, serving millions daily. Have you ever considered the weight of the wheels that propel these massive machines?

A train wheel's weight is substantial. According to the Indian Steel Authority, engines and coaches have different wheel weights. MEMU/EMU suburban trains have the heaviest wheels, weighing 423 kg each. Regular train coach wheels weigh 384-394 kg.

Red LHB coach wheels weigh up to 326 kg. Engine wheels are heavier and more robust. Diesel engine wheels weigh around 528 kg, while electric engine wheels weigh 554 kg.

Meter gauge train wheels weigh 144 kg. A train wheel costs more than a typical bike. India imports many wheels, costing around ₹70,000 each. A coach has eight wheels, and many trains have 24 coaches. Calculate the total wheel cost for a 24-coach train, including the engine. 

