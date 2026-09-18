Rahul Gandhi questioned the Centre over a minor's gang rape and murder in Delhi, seeking accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah. This followed the Delhi Police's arrest of four individuals, including three juveniles, in the Swaroop Nagar case.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the Centre over women's safety in the national capital following the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, and sought accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose ministry the Delhi Police functions.

Gandhi's remarks came after Delhi Police apprehended four persons, including three juveniles, in connection with the case. Police said the case was cracked after investigators analysed footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and traced a suspected tempo allegedly linked to the crime. https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2100948858868322725?s=20 In a post on X, Gandhi said, "In Delhi, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped, murdered, and her body was dumped in an open field. Such a horrific act of brutality in the capital, and the police had no clue for days. It's unfortunate that Delhi is no longer the capital today; it has become a terrifying daily story for women. Amit Shah ji, Delhi Police is under your control. Ultimately, whose responsibility is women's safety? Or has the job of Delhi Police been reduced to just intimidating and threatening ordinary citizens? Because the criminals are roaming around fearlessly. The beasts must be arrested immediately, strict action and punishment must be taken, and accountability for this criminal negligence must be fixed. India cannot move forward without women's safety."

Police nab 4, including 3 juveniles

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have claimed to have cracked a blind gang rape and murder case within 72 hours with the apprehension of four persons, including three juveniles, allegedly involved in the crime, officials said.

The case came to light on the morning of September 13, when police received information about a dead body lying in an open field near Jaipal Rana's field at Lal Boundary, Kushak Road, in Swaroop Nagar. The deceased was initially unidentified.

Police teams, along with the Crime Team and FSL personnel, reached the spot and examined the scene. Relevant exhibits were collected and seized as per procedure, while the body was sent for preservation and post-mortem examination.

Following preliminary investigation, an FIR, No. 380/2026, was registered at PS Swaroop Nagar under Sections 103(1), 238(A), 65(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, Delhi Police said.

CCTV analysis cracks 'blind' case

The cops said as there was no apparent eyewitness and the identity of the alleged perpetrators was initially unknown, police launched an extensive investigation, focusing on CCTV footage from the area and adjoining routes.

Police added that more than 50 CCTV cameras were examined. During the analysis, investigators noticed a suspected tempo moving in the vicinity around the relevant time. Its registration number, however, was not clearly visible due to darkness.

Police said the team subsequently tracked the vehicle's movement across multiple CCTV locations and matched the footage with field verification, eventually establishing the identity and route of the suspected vehicle.

Acting on the leads developed during the investigation, a night-long search operation was conducted during the intervening night of September 15 and 16. The suspected tempo was traced parked in Khadda Colony, Swaroop Nagar. The driver was identified and questioned, following which police apprehended four persons allegedly connected with the offence, including three juveniles.

The adult accused has been identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, son of Ganesh, a resident of Gali No. 2, Khadda Colony, Swaroop Nagar. The three juveniles are aged 17, 17 and 16 years.

Police said two knives allegedly used in the commission of the offence, clothes allegedly worn by the accused at the time of the incident and a tempo bearing registration number DL-1LAG-0257 were recovered.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events, ascertain the individual role of each apprehended person, examine forensic and technical evidence and verify the involvement of any other person in the alleged gang rape and murder, police said.

The recovered exhibits have been preserved for forensic examination and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly, officials added. (ANI)