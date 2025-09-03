5 5

Image Credit : X/Hyderabad Traffic Police

Rains in Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains will occur in Andhra Pradesh as well due to the effect of low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal. Today (Wednesday) there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju districts. The Meteorological Center has announced that light to moderate rains may occur in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, East Godavari and Eluru districts. Winds will blow along the coast at a speed of 40 to 60 kilometers... So people living in those areas should be careful, the Meteorological Department advised. It is warning fishermen not to go fishing as the sea will be rough.