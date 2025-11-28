After a 4-hour review of Bihar poll results, Congress's Tariq Anwar said the AICC will prepare a future roadmap and take corrective measures. The meeting was led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Future of the RJD alliance is undecided.

After the four-hour review meeting of the Congress party on the Bihar Assembly polls results, Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Friday said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) would prepare a roadmap for the future, and corrective measures would be taken regarding the results.

Leaders Share Takeaways from Review Meeting

Speaking to reporters after the review meeting, the Congress leader said that a very detailed review has been conducted in groups of ten by Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. "A very detailed review has been conducted, and in groups of ten, Congress President Kharge ji, Rahul ji and Venugopal ji have spoken one-on-one with everyone. Now, after this entire discussion, the AICC will prepare a roadmap for the future, and action will be taken. It is true that corrective measures will be taken," Anwar said.

On being asked about the future alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he said, "We have not decided anything yet. This was a review meeting, and the leaders shared their opinions. Later, AICC will decide what they have to do or not."

'Owaisi-BJP Narrative' Blamed

Congress leader Musavvir Alam asserted that AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), set a narrative that had an impact not only on Seemanchal but also on other districts and other areas of Bihar. "The Congress party conducts a review after the elections. Our leader also reviewed the situation. The Owaisi factor was there in Seemanchal. He, along with the BJP, set a narrative that had an impact not only on Seemanchal but also on other districts and other areas of Bihar. The Congress party is a party with a strong ideology. It is not disheartened by the election defeat. The Congress will move forward under the leadership of Rahul ji and Kharge ji, and we will perform well in the coming days," Alam told ANI.

Further, after meeting with the party leadership regarding the Bihar elections, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that corrective steps will be taken and that the matter of improvement was discussed. "All were heard constituency-wise. Corrective steps will be taken and the matter of making improvements was discussed," Akhilesh Prasad told ANI.

Venugopal Alleges 'Fabricated Outcome' and Electoral Malpractice

Meanwhile, Congress party general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday stated that the mandate of the Bihar polls was "not a genuine mandate, but a grossly managed and fabricated outcome."Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and many other leaders attended the meeting.

"Today's 4-hour review meeting with our candidates & leaders from Bihar, under Hon'ble Congress President and Hon'ble LOP's leadership, made one thing absolutely clear: the Bihar election was not a genuine mandate, but a grossly managed and fabricated outcome," the X post from Venugopal said. https://x.com/kcvenugopalmp/status/1994080412629651626

The Congress leader mentioned that the meeting highlighted how the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enabled targeted voter deletions, and claimed that the dubious additions to the Mahila Mukhyamantri Rozgar Yojana were used to influence voters even at polling stations. "They highlighted how SIR enabled targeted voter deletions and dubious additions, how blatant cash bribery under the so-called MMRY scheme was used to influence voters even at polling stations, and how identical margins across constituencies exposed a pattern that no independent election commission would ever overlook," the post read.

He alleged that whatever happened during the Bihar assembly elections was nothing short of a direct assault on democracy. Venugopal claimed that these issues point to "organised electoral malpractices and brazen violations of the Model Code of Conduct, carried out under the watch of an ECI."

"These issues point to organised electoral malpractices and brazen violations of the Model Code of Conduct, carried out under the watch of an ECI that has increasingly behaved like an active collaborator in the BJP's election rigging. What happened in Bihar is nothing short of a direct assault on democracy. The Congress Party will not allow this stolen mandate to become the new normal. The fight to protect India's democracy continues - fearlessly, relentlessly, and with the people by our side," the post added.

Bihar Assembly Polls Results

On November 14, the ruling NDA secured another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats and a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML) (L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M)- one seat. (ANI)