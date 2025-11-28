Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman defended the govt's decision to shift ex-CM Rabri Devi's residence, stating it's per her eligibility as LoP and there's 'no point in fighting' it. RJD leader Rohini Acharya called it an insult to Lalu Yadav.

No Point in Fighting Over Allotment: HAM Chief

Bihar Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) national president Santosh Kumar Suman on Thursday said that the government's decision to shift former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to a new official residence is according to their eligibility. He added that there is "no point in fighting" over the allotment and that such decisions should be accepted positively. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Santosh Kumar Suman said, "...The public has given them the mandate to be in the opposition, and it is the government's matter to decide which house is allotted to whom. It is allotted to them according to their eligibility. This should be taken with a positive attitude... No one is bigger than the administration. The public's decision should be respected. There is no point in fighting over this."

New Residence Allotted to Rabri Devi

The Bihar Building Construction Department on Tuesday allotted House No. 39 on Harding Road in Patna to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi for her use as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. Until now, Rabri Devi had been living in her residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna, for the past two decades.

Rabri Devi served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1997 to 2005, making her the first woman to hold the post. Devi became Chief Minister following the resignation of her husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1997, when he was forced to step down as CM after an arrest warrant was issued against him in a fodder scam case. Rabri Devi has been the leader of the opposition in the Bihar legislative council since 2018.

RJD Slams Move, Calls it an 'Insult' to Lalu Yadav

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rohini Acharya slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for changing RJD MLC Rabri Devi's official residence. In an 'X' post, Acharya said that insulting RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is the top priority of the Bihar government. She mentioned that CM Nitish Kumar can take out Lalu Yadav from his official residence, but not from the hearts of Bihar's people.

"Sushasan Babu's development model. Insulting Lalu Prasad Yadav, the messiah of millions, is the top priority. They may throw him out of the house, but how will you throw him out of the hearts of Bihar's people? If not his health, at least respect Lalu Ji's political stature," Rohini Acharya wrote on 'X'. (ANI)