Image Credit : Telangana Weatherman/x

In Hyderabad and other areas

Officials said that there is a possibility of dry weather in Hyderabad in the morning and rain in the evening. They warned that strong winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour. They suggested not to come out of the houses unless it is very urgent. In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rains were recorded in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Jagityala, Karimnagar, Sircilla districts. 27.4 cm of rainfall was recorded in Gandhari and Sarwapur mandals of Kamareddy district. Officials warned that there is a possibility of problems like waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruption of traffic.