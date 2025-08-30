Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: More rains expected due to low pressure
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been battered by heavy rains over the past week. Northern Telangana, in particular, has suffered significant damage. While the rain has eased slightly, officials warn of more to come
Possibility of another low pressure forming
Weather
Heavy rains caused severe damage in Kamareddy and Medak districts. Roads, houses, and vehicles were severely damaged. However, the rains seem to have subsided for now. But the Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of a low pressure forming in the northwest Bay of Bengal on September 3. It is estimated that there is a possibility of this turning into a depression, and with this, there is a possibility of widespread rains in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh once again.
Continuing rains
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that rains will continue in the state till September 2. It said that there is a possibility of light to heavy rains in some districts. In this background, yellow alerts have been issued for many districts.
Yellow alert issued
Officials said that there is a possibility of rain in Adilabad, Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Jagityala, Karimnagar, Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Manchiryal, Medak, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal, Peddapalli districts on Saturday. Similarly, rain warnings have been issued for Adilabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Manchiryal, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Jagityala, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal districts on Sunday as well.
In Hyderabad and other areas
Officials said that there is a possibility of dry weather in Hyderabad in the morning and rain in the evening. They warned that strong winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour. They suggested not to come out of the houses unless it is very urgent. In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rains were recorded in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Jagityala, Karimnagar, Sircilla districts. 27.4 cm of rainfall was recorded in Gandhari and Sarwapur mandals of Kamareddy district. Officials warned that there is a possibility of problems like waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruption of traffic.
Heavy damage due to floods
Life in Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Medak, Nirmal, Jagityala, Siddipet districts of North Telangana has been completely disrupted due to heavy rains. Many colonies were submerged as streams and ponds overflowed. 17 people were washed away in the flood across the state, and three lost their lives. National highways were also damaged in some places.
