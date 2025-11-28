Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo called President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Odisha Assembly a 'historic' and 'heart-touching' moment. The President praised Odisha's role in India's freedom struggle and women's empowerment.

Deputy CM Calls President's Address 'Historic'

After President Droupadi Murmu's winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo cited the day as "historic," further stating her address was heart-touching. "Today is truly a historic day for the legislators of Odisha and all parliamentarians. For the first time in the history of the Assembly, the President of India came to the Assembly and delivered her address. Her address was very emotional and heart-touching," he told ANI.

He further highlighted that the President also visited the chamber she used to occupy when she was a member of the Assembly. "She also visited that chamber which she used to occupy. She had come for the first time as a minister; you could see how emotional she was, that when she had come to address the assembly, she had gone to that chamber where she used to sit, and also interacted with the people with them she was in the assembly with when she got elected for the first time in 1990..." he added

President Murmu's Address to Odisha Assembly

Meanwhile, President Murmu addressed the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly at Bhubaneswar today. She said that Odisha played a significant role in India's freedom struggle and nation-building. She further added that tribal communities of Odisha have set an example for the country by fighting against foreign rule.

Praise for Women's Empowerment and State's Progress

The President underlined that there is an ancient tradition of women's empowerment in Odisha. She said that it is a matter of pride that the Odisha Legislative Assembly has a long history of women's representation. Before and after independence, there has been no Legislative Assembly in Odisha without women's representation. She stated that women from Odisha have made the country proud by achieving success in various fields.

She said that Odisha is making rapid progress. She appreciated the Odisha Government for taking many new initiatives in areas such as agriculture, education, health, development of tribal and other disadvantaged groups, housing, disaster management, etc.

She was happy to note that the process of industrialisation in Odisha is taking a new shape with the concerted efforts of the central and state governments.

Vision for a Prosperous Odisha by 2036

The President said that the centenary of Odisha's formation will be celebrated in 2036. If all stakeholders can work together to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036, it will be Odisha's greatest contribution in making India a developed nation by 2047. She expressed confidence that everyone will work with the spirit of 'Nation First'.