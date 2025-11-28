Delhi Police solved a missing person case, discovering a 25-year-old woman was murdered by her husband. Her body was found in UP's Baghpat. The husband confessed to the crime, and a 17-year-old accomplice has also been apprehended.

In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police have solved the case of a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing from Dayalpur on November 21, after it emerged that she had been murdered and her body dumped in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Investigation launched after abduction suspected

Police said the woman's family had initially lodged a missing persons complaint at PS Dayalpur. During the search, her mother expressed suspicion that her daughter had been abducted. Based on this, a case under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation launched.

Husband arrested, confesses to murder

The Delhi police team suspected the accused. The woman's husband, Faizal (28), was traced and arrested. During interrogation, Faizal confessed to killing his wife.

He told police that on November 20, while he, his wife and a friend were returning home in a car, the victim was shot inside the vehicle. The accused then disposed of her body in Baghpat and fled. In his instance, the victim's body was recovered from the Baghpat area.

Legal sections added, car seized

Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS were subsequently added to the case. The i20 car allegedly used in the crime has also been seized.

Teenage accomplice apprehended

The police stated that a 17-year-old Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) who assisted Faizal in the murder has been apprehended.

The post-mortem report is awaited, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)