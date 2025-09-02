Image Credit : Getty

Telangana Weather: Heavy rains have already wreaked havoc in the Telugu states. Recent downpours have caused floods. We've seen the extent of the devastation in districts like Kamareddy and Medak. Several districts in AP also experienced flooding. The rains have subsided a bit over the past few days, improving the situation. Now, with the formation of another low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department is warning of more rain, causing concern among people in Telangana.