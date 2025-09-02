Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued; Check forecast
The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today. Find out which districts are under which alert
Heavy rains again in Telugu states
Telangana Weather: Heavy rains have already wreaked havoc in the Telugu states. Recent downpours have caused floods. We've seen the extent of the devastation in districts like Kamareddy and Medak. Several districts in AP also experienced flooding. The rains have subsided a bit over the past few days, improving the situation. Now, with the formation of another low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department is warning of more rain, causing concern among people in Telangana.
Heavy rains in Telangana for these two days
With the surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a low-pressure area, the Meteorological Department has announced that rains will pick up again in Telangana. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday, and moderate rainfall in other areas.
Orange, Yellow Alert for these Telangana districts
An orange alert has been issued for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, and Jayashankar districts today (Tuesday) due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Janagam, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Bhuvanagiri districts. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh
Rain is also expected in Andhra Pradesh today (Tuesday) due to the influence of the low-pressure area. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall, especially in North Andhra. An orange alert has been issued for Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts due to the possibility of heavy downpours. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in coastal Andhra, and a yellow alert has been issued for the coastal districts.
Rains for the next five days
The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall is likely in Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, i.e., throughout this week, due to the influence of the low-pressure area. Widespread rain is expected today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday), along with winds of 40 to 60 kmph along the coast. Coastal residents are advised to be extra cautious, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.