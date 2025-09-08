Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued; Check forecast here
Weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana seem to be mirroring August's patterns in September. The IMD is forecasting heavy rainfall this month.
Rains to restart in Telugu states
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall and flooding throughout August. September has seen scattered showers, but no heavy downpours yet. The Meteorological Department predicts rains will restart today (Monday) and intensify, becoming heavy downpours. They've announced conditions are favorable for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
The IMD forecasts another low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal around September 13th (this weekend). It's expected to strengthen and move towards Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing increased rainfall. The IMD warns of heavy rains throughout September, with potential flooding in some areas due to record rainfall. Telugu state governments and residents should be prepared.
Rains in Telangana today
The Meteorological Department has announced that rains will begin in Telangana from today, September 8th. Rains are likely in Adilabad, Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Mulugu districts. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Suryapet, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Janagam, and Bhuvanagiri districts. An orange alert has been issued for these districts.
Telangana Weatherman's forecast
Telangana Weatherman warns on social media that the rains starting today (Monday) will gradually intensify. He predicts 'pressure cooker blast' style thunderstorms with heavy rain between September 9th and 13th. He also forecasts increased rainfall in Hyderabad from Tuesday.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh today
The Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh today (Monday). A surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal will impact several districts, potentially leading to heavy downpours in some areas. Moderate rainfall is expected in north Andhra districts like Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Residents of these districts are advised to be cautious.