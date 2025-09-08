Image Credit : Getty

The Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh today (Monday). A surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal will impact several districts, potentially leading to heavy downpours in some areas. Moderate rainfall is expected in north Andhra districts like Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Residents of these districts are advised to be cautious.