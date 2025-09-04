- Home
A low-pressure system has crossed the coast in the Bay of Bengal, and another one is likely to form. The Meteorological Department warns of continuing heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Which districts will be affected today?
More heavy rain expected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh?
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Weather Updates: Heavy rainfall continues in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. After heavy downpours throughout August, the situation remains unchanged in September. Weather forecasts predict heavy rains in both states. Several districts are already experiencing increased rainfall, which is expected to spread further today (Thursday).
Heavy rains in Telangana for the next three days
The low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has crossed the coast and is currently situated over Odisha. Heavy rainfall is predicted for Telangana today (Thursday). The Hyderabad Meteorological Center advises people to stay alert, as heavy rains are expected across the state for the next three days.
Heavy rains in these Telangana districts
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana, including Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Nirmal, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Medak, Kamareddy, and Sangareddy. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts of Rangareddy and Medchal.
Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh
With the low-pressure system crossing the coast, heavy rains are also expected in Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for the North Andhra districts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju on Thursday. Officials and residents of these districts are advised to remain vigilant.
Strong winds, reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour, are expected along the coast, and rough sea conditions are anticipated. Fishermen are advised not to venture out to sea.
Another low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal?
The Meteorological Department predicts the possible formation of another low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. With one system already having crossed the coast, another one is forming, indicating that the rains are unlikely to subside soon. There is a risk of flash floods due to the heavy rainfall. People living in low-lying areas, near rivers, lakes, and streams in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should exercise caution.