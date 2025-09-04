Image Credit : X- Mudassar husain

With the low-pressure system crossing the coast, heavy rains are also expected in Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for the North Andhra districts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju on Thursday. Officials and residents of these districts are advised to remain vigilant.

Strong winds, reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour, are expected along the coast, and rough sea conditions are anticipated. Fishermen are advised not to venture out to sea.