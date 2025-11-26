Congress MP Imran Masood said PM Modi's Constitution Day remarks hold 'weight' but urged him to realise their true meaning. He cautioned the PM against violating the Constitution and destroying the democratic process for the sake of future generations.

Masood urges PM Modi to realise Constitution's 'true meaning'

Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Constitution Day hold "weight", but he has to realise the true meaning of it for the betterment of future generations.

The remarks of the Congress leader came as PM Modi wrote an open letter on Constitution Day, calling on people to reiterate their commitment to strengthening Constitutional values through their actions. Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "What PM Modi is saying is absolutely right and holds weight. But if he understands this himself and leaves a similar path for the future, does not violate this Constitution and destroy this democratic process, then it will be much better for future generations," Masood said.

PM Modi's Constitution Day Message

Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Constitution Day on Wednesday with a letter to citizens, calling for increased focus on constitutional duties and broader participation in democratic processes.

In his message, the Prime Minister recalled the work of the Constituent Assembly, chaired by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and the Drafting Committee led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He also mentioned the contributions of women members of the Assembly.

PM Modi referred to the year 2010, when the Constitution completed 60 years, and said that a Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra was organised in Gujarat to mark the milestone. He added that the 75th anniversary of the Constitution was observed last year with a special session of Parliament and public programmes across the country.

The Prime Minister stated that this year's Constitution Day coincides with the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He said Patel's role in the integration of princely states and decisions related to Article 370 were linked to constitutional processes.

He highlighted the chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A, saying that these duties provide direction for social and economic development.

PM Modi said the period leading up to 2047 and 2049, marking 100 years of independence and 100 years of the Constitution's adoption, would shape long-term national outcomes. (ANI)