Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein attended the 57th Central Chalo Loku Festival of the Nocte community in Khonsa. The event drew 112 foreign tourists and Mein stressed safeguarding indigenous culture amid globalisation and development.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein was the Chief Guest at the 57th Central Chalo Loku Festival, the premier agricultural celebration of the Nocte community held at Nehru Stadium in Khonsa, in the state's Tirap district.

Celebrated centrally since 1968, Chalo Loku stands as a testament to Nocte heritage, the spirit of harvest, and the enduring unity of the community. This year's celebration drew remarkable interest, with 112 foreign tourists from eight nationalities visiting the Tirap district to witness the rich cultural traditions of the Nocte community, an initiative facilitated by the district Tourism Department.

Deputy CM's Address on Culture and Identity

In his address on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended warm greetings to the Nocte people and reflected on the cultural depth of Chalo Loku, where "Chalo" denotes paddy, the core of agrarian life, and "Loku" marks the transition from summer to winter. He emphasised that this festival, rooted in rituals such as Phamlamja, Chamkatja, Thanlangja, and Rangsom Hum, continues to preserve the rich spiritual and cultural traditions of the Noctes. He stressed the importance of safeguarding indigenous culture amid rapid globalisation. "Our youth are talented and innovative. Let their creativity move us forward while staying firmly rooted in our identity," he said.

Historic Recognition and Infrastructure Growth

He highlighted the historic recognition of the Nocte, Wancho, Tutsa, and Tangsa tribes under the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order Amendment Bill, 2018, which corrected a long-standing denial of identity and gave the communities their rightful place. He noted the remarkable improvement in infrastructure across the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region.

Boosting Heritage Tourism and Border Development

He informed that the upcoming 80th Year Commemoration of World War II, to be observed along with the Pangsau Pass Winter Festival, will create fresh momentum for heritage tourism and attract international visitors. He further shared that 66 border villages across Tirap, Changlang, and Longding have been included in the Vibrant Village Programme, ensuring livelihood opportunities, improved road connectivity, housing, and essential infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border.

A Call for Unity in Diversity

Reaffirming the spirit of Unity in Diversity, Mein emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh's many tribes, cultures, and dialects together form 'One Arunachal, One Family, One Culture'. He appreciated the young leaders advocating for cultural integration and underscored the importance of visiting and engaging with other communities to strengthen mutual understanding.

Launch of Cultural and Literary Works

The Deputy CM also released several significant literary works and cultural contributions. These included 'Miles Bronson and His Works Among the Noctes', authored by Wangtum Lowang and 'Odyssey - the Chalo Loku Souvenir' edited by Denhang Bosai. On the occasion, he also launched the Nocte Traditional Shawl, initiated by Khunlong Matey and Khowang Hakhun and released two new Nocte audio albums, 'Jovi Din' (sung by Manlang Agi, Baby Mossang, Toangi Agi, and Ansiha Perme Agi) and 'Oni Na' (lyrics by Khamwang Lowang, sung by Dr. Vineeta Dowerah).

Guest of Honour on Cultural Exchange

Guest of Honour and MLA Seppa East, Ealing Tallang, encouraged greater cultural exchange and urged youth participation to preserve the state's diverse heritage. He stressed the importance of maintaining cultural identity for future generations.

Chief Patron on Festival's Significance

Chief Patron Wanglin Lowangdong, MLA Borduria-Bogapani, underscored that Chalo Loku, celebrated after the paddy harvest, is a festival of joy, recreation, and unity. He also appealed for GI tagging of Nocte Salt Well products, recognising their cultural and economic value.

Welcome Address by Celebration Committee

In his welcome address, Jiten Wangchha, President of the 57th Nocte Chalo Loku Celebration Committee, extended gratitude to the dignitaries for their presence. He emphasised that Chalo Loku marks not only the completion of the harvest but also the beginning of the Nocte New Year calendar, reaffirming its deep cultural importance.

Vibrant Performances and Community Feast

The day-long programme yesteday,, featured log drum performances by Borduria and Khoathong villages, folk dances, group presentations by UKYA, Paniduria village, and Nocte Jancho, culminating in the grand Loku Dance followed by a community feast. (ANI)