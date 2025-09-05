Image Credit : iSTOCK

According to Telangana Weatherman, who provides weather information in Telangana, the monsoon break is currently continuing. From September 4 to 9, there is no possibility of heavy rains in Telangana except for light rains in some places. During these five days, the weather will cool down in the evening and there will be light rains, but the morning and afternoon will be mostly dry. The same weather will prevail in Hyderabad city.

After September 10, the rains will pick up again. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in South, Central, East Telangana and Hyderabad. Telangana Weatherman announced on X that there will be heavy rains throughout the month from then on.