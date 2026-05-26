A chaos was seen at Lalitpur bus stand in UP after a married woman was allegedly caught fleeing with her lover. Her husband and mother-in-law reportedly chased the pair for 22 kilometres before catching them at the bus stand. The mother-in-law allegedly hit the lover 51 times with a slipper while the husband allegedly assaulted his wife.

A major scene unfolded at a bus stand in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur on Monday morning after a married woman was allegedly caught trying to flee with her lover. The incident led to a long public fight involving the woman, her husband, her mother-in-law and the alleged lover. Videos of the incident were recorded by people standing nearby and later spread widely on social media.

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According to reports, the incident took place at around 10 am at the Lalitpur bus stand. Police later reached the spot and took all the people involved to the Civil Lines police outpost for questioning.

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Woman allegedly left home with lover

The woman, who is said to be around 25 years old, reportedly lives in the Jakhloun area. Reports said she had been married for around two-and-a-half years and is also the mother of a child.

According to local reports, she allegedly left her in-laws’ house secretly with her lover while leaving her child at home. The two reportedly travelled nearly 22 kilometres and reached the Lalitpur bus stand, where they were allegedly planning to leave for another place.

Her family members later came to know about it. Soon after getting the information, her husband and other relatives, including her mother-in-law, followed them and finally caught them at the bus stand.

Mother-in-law drags lover from bus

Eyewitnesses and videos circulating online showed the woman’s mother-in-law pulling the alleged lover out of a bus by grabbing his collar. A heated argument quickly broke out between both sides.

Soon after, the mother-in-law removed her slipper and repeatedly hit the alleged lover in public. Reports claimed she struck him 51 times in around 140 seconds. A large crowd gathered at the bus stand while many people stood watching and recording videos on their phones.

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During the fight, the woman reportedly tried to stop the assault on her lover. At that point, her husband allegedly grabbed her by the hair and beat her in public. Videos also showed her falling onto the road during the scuffle.

Crowd gathers as drama continues for nearly an hour

The chaos reportedly continued for almost an hour at the busy bus stand. Traffic and movement in the area were affected as curious onlookers surrounded the spot.

Many passers-by recorded videos of the incident, which later appeared on social media platforms and quickly went viral.

After receiving information about the disturbance, police officials reached the location and brought the woman, her alleged lover and her in-laws to the Civil Lines police outpost. Officials are currently questioning both sides about the incident.

So far, there has been no official information about any arrests or legal action in the case. Police are continuing their inquiry into the matter.