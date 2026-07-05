Rain and thunderstorms hit Ahmedabad, providing relief from heat. The IMD forecasts more rain for Gujarat, while the monsoon has already caused severe waterlogging in Jamnagar. The monsoon is also set to intensify in Himachal Pradesh with alerts issued.

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed several parts of Ahmedabad late on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday, bringing relief from the prevailing heat and humidity. Rainfall was recorded across several parts of the city, including eastern and western Ahmedabad, leading to a drop in temperature.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon activity remains active over Gujarat, with thunderstorms and rainfall likely to continue in Ahmedabad and several other districts over the coming days. On Saturday, the IMD forecast moderate rainfall of 5-15 mm per hour, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and gusty surface winds of 41-61 kmph at isolated places across several districts, including Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Diu, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar, Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat and Tapi. The weather agency also warned of a moderate probability (30-60 per cent) of cloud-to-ground lightning in these districts.

Monsoon Disrupts Western India

Meanwhile, a relentless spell of monsoon rainfall has severely disrupted normal life across western India, triggering intense waterlogging, stranding commuters, and leading to fatalities in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. In Gujarat's Jamnagar district, the Dhrol area bore the brunt of the onslaught, with incessant downpours inundating multiple arterial roads. The sudden flooding left numerous vehicles, including school buses full of children, stranded on waterlogged streets, forcing residents to wade through waist-deep waters to commute.

Monsoon to Intensify in Himachal Pradesh

In other states such as Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon is expected to intensify in the coming days. The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has forecasted an increase in monsoon activity across the state starting July 5 and has issued 'Orange' and 'Yellow' alerts for heavy rainfall in various regions up to July 12. Rainfall was recorded in several parts of the state over the last 24 hours, leading to flood-like conditions in some areas and disrupting normal life. Traffic on national highways was briefly interrupted in several places due to debris accumulation but was subsequently restored.

In Kalpa, in the tribal district of Kinnaur, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reached 24.4 degrees Celsius. (ANI)