The final day of Chintan Shivir 3.0 at IIM Raipur featured a yoga session with CM Vishnu Deo Sai and the cabinet, followed by policy talks. The two-day event focused on a roadmap for a 'Developed Chhattisgarh' through refined governance.

The second day and final day of the 'Chintan Shivir 3.0' held at IIM Raipur commenced on Sunday with a dedicated yoga session involving Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao. Following the morning exercise, the state leadership moved into their concluding round of policy deliberations. The two-day training programme for the Cabinet in collaboration with IIM Raipur is organised under the joint auspices of the Department of Good Governance and Convergence, and IIM Raipur aims to refine governance for the state cabinet and to brainstorm on a roadmap for a 'Developed Chhattisgarh' through enhanced departmental coordination and modern policy frameworks.

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CM Sai on Final Day Proceedings

Talking to the reporters regarding the final day's proceedings, the Chief Minister remarked, "A two-day event of Chintan Shivir 3.0 is underway at IIM Raipur. Today is its second and final day. All cabinet members had rested here, and this morning everyone has practised yoga... Today marks the conclusion of this Chintan Shivir."

On Saturday, while speaking to ANI on Chintan Shivir 3.0 at IIM Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister emphasised the need for adaptability in public service. He said, "A similar brainstorming session was held here at IIM Raipur over the past two years as well, featuring lectures by experts from across the country. This year, too, in this third phase of the session, experts from all over the nation have arrived..., Everyone will practice yoga and participate in a tree plantation drive, and the session will conclude by tomorrow evening." "A 2-day 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) for the Cabinet has been organised at IIM Raipur, under the joint auspices of the Department of Good Governance and Convergence and IIM Raipur," he added.

Cabinet Ministers on Shivir's Objectives

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O. P. Choudhary, while speaking to ANI, explained the core objective of the 'Chintan Shivir 3.0'. He said, "We are all gathered here at IIM Raipur with the Chief Minister and the entire Chhattisgarh Cabinet for 'Chintan Shivir 3.0'. Two such brainstorming sessions--1.0 and 2.0--have already taken place over the last two years; this is the third one. Fundamentally, this focuses on how reforms are being implemented globally and across different parts of the country..."

On the other hand, highlighting the progress made during the camp, Minister Ramvichar Netam expressed his belief in the initiative. He said, "When subject matter experts with extensive experience share their insights on various topics relevant to today's needs, it certainly provides us with a vision and a pathway to bring about changes that benefit the state. It helps us define the vision required for Chhattisgarh's development, enabling us to set our course and achieve future goals. I believe this 'Chintan Shivir' is invaluable for Chhattisgarh..."

State Promotes Yoga with New Commission Leadership

Earlier this week, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the swearing-in ceremony of Sanjay Agarwal, who has officially taken charge as the new Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission. The CM attended the event to welcome the new leadership and outline the state government's vision for yoga education and training.

On Thursday, while talking to the reporters, Chhattisgarh CM expressed his confidence in the new appointee and mentioned that under his leadership, people will incorporate it into their daily routines. He said, "Today marked the swearing-in ceremony of Sanjay Agarwal, the newly appointed Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission. We all attended the event. Many congratulations and best wishes to Sanjay Agarwal; he is associated with Patanjali Peeth and possesses extensive experience in the field of yoga. Under his leadership, yoga will become even more popular in Chhattisgarh, and people will incorporate it into their daily routines."