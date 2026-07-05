Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, completing his 12 Jyotirlinga pilgrimage. He urged people to add spirituality to their lives and prayed for the nation's voters and a strong, transparent democracy.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday visited Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh to offer prayers and also attended Shayan Aarti.

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Addressing reporters he said that it has been a privilege to complete the pilgrimage to all twelve Jyotirlingas, and urged people to add spirituality to their lives and work. Gyanesh Kumar said, "Today, my wife and I had the privilege of visiting and seeking the blessings of Shri Omkareshwar Mahadev. We had made a vow that, with Mahadev's grace, we would visit all twelve Jyotirlingas. Our pilgrimage to all twelve Jyotirlingas has finally been completed today. We would also like to convey a message to all the people of India: attach importance to spirituality in your lives and work towards the progress of India."

CEC Prays for Voters, Strong Democracy

He further stated that he prayed for the well-being of the voters across the country. "We prayed to Lord Mamleshwar Mahadev to ensure a strong and transparent democracy for all voters in India. We also prayed for the good health of all voters across the country," he added.

President Murmu Stresses on Spiritual Purity

Meanwhile, on June 19, President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers and performed puja at the Omkareshwar and Mamleshwar temples in Madhya Pradesh, praying to Lord Shiva for the welfare, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the country. The visit forms part of the President's engagements in Madhya Pradesh.

During her visit, the President performed darshan and participated in religious rituals at the two Shiva temples. President Murmu also graced the function 'Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening', organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, in Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Thursday, according to the President's Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that in today's fast-paced world, driven by a culture of consumption, spiritual purity has become crucial for every segment of society. It is through this foundation that an egalitarian code of conduct and a lifestyle sensitive to natural resources can be built that is sustainable in the long term. In a world currently plagued by stress and conflict, this need is greater than ever before in history. In such a scenario, conferences such as 'Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening' become more significant. (ANI)