Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Fresh Forecast for Next Five Days
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A weather system over the Bay of Bengal and a trough stretching across western India are expected to influence weather across Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and strong winds
Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu Over the Next Five Days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a trough extending from southern Gujarat to Karnataka at mean sea level continues to influence weather conditions. Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system near the north Odisha-West Bengal coast.
According to the forecast, the system is expected to move west-northwest over the next three days and reach northern Odisha and northern Chhattisgarh.
For July 5, isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.
From July 6 to July 9, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Chennai Weather Forecast for Today
Chennai is expected to witness partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Light rain may occur in a few parts of the city.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 36°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 27°C to 28°C.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Away from the Sea
The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen due to strong winds over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
In the Bay of Bengal, wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the central Bay between July 5 and July 7. Winds of 40 to 50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are also likely over the Andaman Sea, Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining southern Bay of Bengal.
In the Arabian Sea, similar conditions are expected between July 5 and July 7. Strong winds of up to 65 kmph may affect the central Arabian Sea, while gusty winds are also forecast along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep region and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the warning period due to rough weather conditions.
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