The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a trough extending from southern Gujarat to Karnataka at mean sea level continues to influence weather conditions. Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system near the north Odisha-West Bengal coast.

According to the forecast, the system is expected to move west-northwest over the next three days and reach northern Odisha and northern Chhattisgarh.

For July 5, isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.

From July 6 to July 9, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.