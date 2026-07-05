Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai mourned Pandwani legend Teejan Bai, who passed away at 78. He praised her for popularizing the state's culture globally. His tribute came as the cabinet's two-day 'Chintan Shivir' at IIM Raipur concluded.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday paid a rich tribute to legendary Pandwani singer Teejan Bai, following her demise, stating that she brought global recognition to the state's culture. The Chief Minister's remarks came as the two-day cabinet 'Chintan Shivir' (Brainstorming Camp) concluded at IIM Raipur.

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"Today, Smt. Teejan Bai has passed away. She was honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards. Through 'Pandwani' (folk singing), she made Chhattisgarh famous across the nation and the world. I pay my humble tribute to her and pray to God to grant peace to her soul and a place at His feet. May God give strength to her bereaved family to bear this loss in this hour of grief," the Chief Minister said.

Cabinet 'Chintan Shivir' Concludes

Speaking on the conclusion of the brainstorming camp, Sai informed that the cabinet ministers stayed overnight at the IIM campus and participated in an early morning Yoga session. "Today is the second and final day of the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' (Brainstorming Camp) being held at IIM Raipur, which is in its third phase. All the ministers stayed overnight at IIM itself, and everyone practised yoga this morning. Our brothers and sisters from 'Art of Living' conducted the yoga sessions very well, and today the Chintan Shivir concludes," he said.

The Chief Minister further detailed the core focus areas of the camp, noting that the sessions were aimed at enhancing governance and development in the state. "There are discussions on agriculture and tourism. Yesterday was about agriculture, and today tourism will be discussed. Discussions have also taken place regarding good governance and Digital India," CM Sai added.

Remembering Teejan Bai

Teejan Bai was a folk singer of the Pandavani art form, literally translated to stories/songs of the Pandavas. She enacted the tales of the Mahabharata with a musical flair. The art style is popular in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh too.

While she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2019, she has been honoured with multiple awards, including the Padma Bhushan in 2003, Padma Shri in 1988, Sangeet Natak Akadewmi Award in 1995, Fukuoka Prize in 2018 too. Born in Ganiyari village, Teejan Bai belonged to the Adivasi community, particularly of the Pardhi tribe. Earlier in 2024, she was admitted to AIIMS Raipur. Later on, after the government provided her with multiple professionals and other facilities for her home care, the 78-year-old shifted to her place in Ganiyari village, left bedridden. (ANI)