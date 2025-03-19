Mosaic Stock Gains As BofA Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating Following Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Improves

Read Full Article

Shares of the Mosaic Company (MOS) gained more than 2.5% in Tuesday’s regular trading session and edged up in after-market hours after analysts at Bank of America (BofA) Securities reiterated their rating following the company’s investor day.

According to The Fly, BofA reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating for Mosaic with a price target of $43, implying an upside of over 58% from Tuesday’s closing price.

The brokerage added that it has increased confidence after the event about Mosaic’s short and long-term outlook. It underscored that the company’s management has forecast an incremental $700 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 2030.

BofA also expressed optimism about Mosaic’s phosphate production updates following the company’s latest quarterly forecast.

In its fourth-quarter earnings, the company said it sees “encouraging signs” of a recovery in phosphate production in 2025.

“With the conclusion of the Ma’aden deal and the signing of the Patos de Minas sale, we continue to execute our strategy to redeploy capital from non-core assets to our highest returning areas,” said Mosaic CEO Bruce Bodine.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Mosaic stock improved on Tuesday, but remained in the ‘bearish’ territory as investors wondered if now is the right time to buy the stock.

MOS sentiment and message volume March 18, 2025, as of 10 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Another user said they sold the stock to book profits.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Mosaic is $31.99, implying an 18% upside from Tuesday’s closing price.

Of the 21 brokerages tracking the stock, nine have either a ‘Strong Buy’ or a ‘Buy’ rating, 11 recommend ‘Hold,’ and one has a ‘Strong Sell’ suggestion.

Mosaic’s stock has gained nearly 11% year-to-date.

