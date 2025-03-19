user
user

Mosaic Stock Gains As BofA Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating Following Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Improves

The brokerage has increased confidence after the event about Mosaic’s short and long-term outlook. It underscored that the company’s management has forecast an incremental $700 million EBITDA by 2030.

Mosaic Stock Gains As BofA Reiterates ‘Buy’ Rating Following Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Improves
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Shares of the Mosaic Company (MOS) gained more than 2.5% in Tuesday’s regular trading session and edged up in after-market hours after analysts at Bank of America (BofA) Securities reiterated their rating following the company’s investor day.

According to The Fly, BofA reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating for Mosaic with a price target of $43, implying an upside of over 58% from Tuesday’s closing price.

The brokerage added that it has increased confidence after the event about Mosaic’s short and long-term outlook. It underscored that the company’s management has forecast an incremental $700 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 2030.

BofA also expressed optimism about Mosaic’s phosphate production updates following the company’s latest quarterly forecast.

In its fourth-quarter earnings, the company said it sees “encouraging signs” of a recovery in phosphate production in 2025.

“With the conclusion of the Ma’aden deal and the signing of the Patos de Minas sale, we continue to execute our strategy to redeploy capital from non-core assets to our highest returning areas,” said Mosaic CEO Bruce Bodine.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Mosaic stock improved on Tuesday, but remained in the ‘bearish’ territory as investors wondered if now is the right time to buy the stock.

MOS retail sentiment.jpg MOS sentiment and message volume March 18, 2025, as of  10 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Another user said they sold the stock to book profits.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Mosaic is $31.99, implying an 18% upside from Tuesday’s closing price.

Of the 21 brokerages tracking the stock, nine have either a ‘Strong Buy’ or a ‘Buy’ rating, 11 recommend ‘Hold,’ and one has a ‘Strong Sell’ suggestion.

Mosaic’s stock has gained nearly 11% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta Stock Slips Into The Red YTD, But Analyst Sees SMB Ad Boom — Retail Eyes The Dip

Meta Stock Slips Into The Red YTD, But Analyst Sees SMB Ad Boom — Retail Eyes The Dip

Altimmune Shares Sink This Year, But Retail Traders See A Buyout On The Horizon

Altimmune Shares Sink This Year, But Retail Traders See A Buyout On The Horizon

Nvidia Gets A Thumbs Up On GTC 2025 Announcements, Wedbush Says ‘AI Revolution Hitting An Inflection Point:’ Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Nvidia Gets A Thumbs Up On GTC 2025 Announcements, Wedbush Says ‘AI Revolution Hitting An Inflection Point:’ Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Caesars Stock Surges After 2 Icahn Executives Join As Independent Directors: Retail Sentiment Stays Upbeat

Caesars Stock Surges After 2 Icahn Executives Join As Independent Directors: Retail Sentiment Stays Upbeat

NextDecade Stock Rises After US Court Allows Rio Grande LNG Construction To Proceed, Retail’s Rejuvenated

NextDecade Stock Rises After US Court Allows Rio Grande LNG Construction To Proceed, Retail’s Rejuvenated

Recent Stories

Meta Stock Slips Into The Red YTD, But Analyst Sees SMB Ad Boom — Retail Eyes The Dip

Meta Stock Slips Into The Red YTD, But Analyst Sees SMB Ad Boom — Retail Eyes The Dip

Altimmune Shares Sink This Year, But Retail Traders See A Buyout On The Horizon

Altimmune Shares Sink This Year, But Retail Traders See A Buyout On The Horizon

Nvidia Gets A Thumbs Up On GTC 2025 Announcements, Wedbush Says ‘AI Revolution Hitting An Inflection Point:’ Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Nvidia Gets A Thumbs Up On GTC 2025 Announcements, Wedbush Says ‘AI Revolution Hitting An Inflection Point:’ Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Caesars Stock Surges After 2 Icahn Executives Join As Independent Directors: Retail Sentiment Stays Upbeat

Caesars Stock Surges After 2 Icahn Executives Join As Independent Directors: Retail Sentiment Stays Upbeat

When Tanushree Dutta's harassment allegations against Nana Patekar shook Bollywood; Read on NTI

When Tanushree Dutta's harassment allegations against Nana Patekar shook Bollywood; Read on

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon