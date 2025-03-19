user
'The Earth Missed You': PM Modi welcomes Sunita Williams, Crew-9 astronauts home after 9 months in Space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 team back to Earth after their extended 286-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

Mar 19, 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow Crew-9 astronauts upon their safe return to Earth, following an unexpected and extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Williams, of Indian origin, had originally embarked on a brief mission but ended up spending a staggering 286 days in space—278 days longer than planned—after technical malfunctions delayed their return.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi expressed admiration for the astronauts’ resilience, hailing their courage and perseverance.

"Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you," Modi posted. "Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions," he wrote on X.

Also Read: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore feel Earth's gravity after 286 days; WATCH NASA astronauts wave & smile

Williams and her crewmate, Butch Wilmore, initially launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule on June 5 last year. The mission was scheduled to last just one week but was extended due to technical malfunctions with the Starliner. NASA had to return the spacecraft without its crew and arrange for their eventual return using SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Their return was further delayed by issues with the capsule, pushing their departure into March.

PM Modi praises Sunita Williams extraordinary contributions to space explorations

Referring to Williams as a “trailblazer and an icon,” PM Modi praised her extraordinary contributions to space exploration.

"Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career," Modi wrote.

He also commended the tireless efforts of the teams that worked to ensure the crew’s safe return.

"We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," he added.

Williams’ family has confirmed that she plans to visit India soon, following her historic return from space. By the time Williams and Wilmore splashed down, they had completed 4,576 orbits around Earth and traveled a total of 121 million miles (195 million km).

Also Read: 'We wish to utilise your expertise in space exploration': ISRO welcomes Sunita Williams, hails her safe return

