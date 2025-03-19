user
'Hope Rahul Gandhi won't act against him': BJP as Shashi Tharoor agrees with India's stance on Ukraine war

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday conceded that he was left with "egg on his face" in opposing India's stance when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out and said due to the policy that was adopted, the country is now in a position where it can make a difference to lasting peace.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 19, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

A day after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor 'admitted' to wiping 'egg off his face' and conceding that India's diplomatic stance gave the country a unique position to be friendly with both Russia and Ukraine, two nations at war since 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that he hopes Rahul Gandhi would not "act against" Tharoor for being candid over India's foreign policy.

"Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has agreed that Congress's own stance on Russia-Ukraine was wrong and the things (PM) Modi and Indian government has done was completely right. Today we are in a position that we can hug Putin (Russian President) and Zelenskyy (Ukraine President) and even US," Poonawalla said in a self-made video.

The BJP spokesperson was referencing comments made by Tharoor on March 18 during Raisaina dialogue 2025 held in the national capital.

What Shashi Tharoor had said

Tharoor had said that he seems to be 'wiping egg of his face,' conceding that despite himself calling for the condemnation of Russia's war with Ukaraine, three years later India is in a unique position to be friendly with both countries and be welcomed by both leaders.

"I am still wiping the egg off my face because I was one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticised the Indian position at the time back in February 2022," Tharoor said.

Also read: JMI drops Thiruvananthapuram as entrance exam centre, Shashi Tharoor calls move 'inexplicable decision'

Explaining his reasoning for condemning the war, Tharoor continued, "On the well worn grounds that Espen (Norway's Foreign Minister) will understand because he and I talked about all this in my UN days, that there was a violation of the UN Charter, sovereignty of a member state, namely Ukraine, and we had always stood for the that there had been a violation of the principle of the inviolability of borders of a sovereign state, inadmissibility of the use of force to settle international disputes and all of those principles had been violated by one party, and we should have condemned it."

"Well, 3 years later, it does look like I am the one with egg on my face because clearly the policy has meant that India has actually a Prime Minister who can hug both the president of Ukraine and the president of Moscow two weeks apart and be accepted in both places and therefore India is in a position where it can make a difference to a lasting peace if it was so required in ways that very few countries would be able to," Tharoor added.

Russia had invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, since then, United States President has been having "productive conversations" with the Russian President Vladamir Putin, talking about a ceasefire, and ending the "horrible war," as said by President Trump on Truth Social. 

Also read: "Extremely serious": Shashi Tharoor calls for "war on drugs" in Kerala, urges state-central collaboration

