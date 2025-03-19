'We wish to utilise your expertise in space exploration': ISRO welcomes Sunita Williams, hails her safe return

Read Full Article

Following astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return from her extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), prominent Indian leaders have extended heartfelt messages of admiration and congratulations.

Indian space agency ISRO's message, shared via social media website X, praised Williams for her remarkable achievement and acknowledged the collaborative efforts of American space agency NASA, Elon-musk led SpaceX, and the United States in advancing space exploration.

"Welcome back, Sunita Williams! Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration!" the ISRO post read. "Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world. As Secretary DoS and Chairman ISRO, I on behalf of my colleagues extend a warm greeting to you and wish you a great day ahead" the post read.

ISRO further expressed its desire to collaborate with Williams in future space missions.

"When Bharat under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji is working towards making India as a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in the space exploration," it said.

Political leaders hail Sunita Williams' safe return to Earth

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the astronauts' resilience and hailed their achievement as a milestone in human space exploration.

"Delighted at the safe return of NASA's #Crew9 on earth! The crew comprising of India's daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in Space," Singh wrote on X.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his admiration, saying, "Welcome back to Earth, Sunita Williams. Your incredible 9-month journey in space has been truly inspiring. Your courage and dedication continue to ignite dreams across generations. The world celebrates your safe return and the knowledge you bring."

In a similar vein, BRS MLA Harish Rao congratulated Williams, writing, "Welcome back, #SunitaWilliams and crew! Space travel is never easy, but true explorers like you embody the spirit of embracing the unknown. After spending nine long months in space, you've finally touched down safely. Although the journey lasted longer than planned, your resilience, patience, and adaptability inspire us all--a true testament to perseverance!"

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday morning congratulated National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts, including Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, on their safe return to earth.

The Crew-9 mission was the fourth flight of the Dragon spacecraft named Freedom, which previously supported NASA's SpaceX Crew-4, Axiom Mission 2, and Axiom Mission 3. The spacecraft will now undergo inspection and refurbishment at SpaceX's Cape Canaveral facility for future missions.

Crew-9's return follows the launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10, which docked with the station on March 16, beginning another long-duration mission.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program aims to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station and low Earth orbit. The program increases research opportunities aboard the ISS, supporting NASA's broader goals of human exploration of the Moon and Mars, NASA added.

