Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 16: Hot and sunny afternoon for Ahmedabad and Surat; check forecast here

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 16: Expect hot and sunny conditions in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. Stay cool and hydrated!

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 16: Gujarat will experience hot and sunny weather on Sunday. While mornings and evenings will be relatively mild, afternoons will be quite warm. Residents must take precautions, especially in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Ahmedabad will have a very warm day with plenty of sunshine. The maximum temperature will reach 37°C, while the minimum will drop to 21°C. The real feel will be 38°C, and WNW winds at 7 mph may provide a slight breeze.

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

Surat will experience hazy sun and hot conditions, with temperatures peaking at 36°C and a low of 21°C. The real feel will be around 37°C, and caution is advised for those engaging in strenuous outdoor activities.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 35.5°C

Vadodara will see very warm temperatures with clear skies. The high will be 36°C, with a low of 22°C. The real feel will be slightly lower at 35.5°C, making it one of the more manageable locations in the state.

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 19°C

Real Feel Temperature: 35°C

Rajkot will also have a hot and sunny day, with temperatures reaching 36°C and a low of 19°C. The real feel will be 35°C, making it relatively more comfortable compared to other cities.

