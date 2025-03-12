Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 12: Major cities to witness sweltering temperatures and high humidity

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 12: Gujarat faces extreme heat on March 12, with major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot experiencing dangerously high temperatures.

Gujarat Weather Forecast for March 12: : On Wednesday, extremely hot conditions with dangerously high temperatures will be experienced across most major cities of Gujarat. Residents are advised to minimize outdoor activities, stay well-hydrated, and take all precautions to avoid heat illnesses. Here is the detailed forecast from Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

Ahmedabad will experience scorching sunshine and extremely hot weather. It is advised to stay indoors during the peak heat of the day and wear breathable clothing if going out.

Surat

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

The real feel temperature will be just as hot as the actual temperature, making outdoor exposure risky. Limit outdoor activities, especially during midday hours, and keep drinking water to stay hydrated.