Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 12: Major cities to witness sweltering temperatures and high humidity

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 12: Gujarat faces extreme heat on March 12, with major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot experiencing dangerously high temperatures. 

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast for March 12: : On Wednesday, extremely hot conditions with dangerously high temperatures will be experienced across most major cities of Gujarat. Residents are advised to minimize outdoor activities, stay well-hydrated, and take all precautions to avoid heat illnesses. Here is the detailed forecast from Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot.
 

article_image2

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Ahmedabad will experience scorching sunshine and extremely hot weather. It is advised to stay indoors during the peak heat of the day and wear breathable clothing if going out.

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Surat
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
The real feel temperature will be just as hot as the actual temperature, making outdoor exposure risky. Limit outdoor activities, especially during midday hours, and keep drinking water to stay hydrated.


article_image3

Vadodara
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Vadodara will see plenty of sunshine and very hot temperatures throughout the day. Extended outdoor exposure can be dangerous. Taking necessary precautions is recommended. 

Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Rajkot will face very hot conditions with abundant sunshine. It is advised to avoid extended outdoor exposure and take breaks in cool, shaded areas whenever possible.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory anr

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Gujarat: Nitrogen tanker falls into pit on Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway; no injuries reported anr

Gujarat: Nitrogen tanker falls into pit on Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway; no injuries reported

Mumbai sessions court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi in Aurangzeb remark controversy ddr

Aurangzeb remarks row: Abu Azmi granted anticipatory bail by Mumbai court

Chapati row sparks two-day campus clash at Karnataka university, police step in ddr

Chapati row sparks two-day campus clash at Karnataka university, police step in

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it ddr

Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory anr

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck RBA

Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck

Elegant White Diamond Rings for Eid Celebration Fashion Guide iwh

Eid White Diamond Rings: Designs Your Mother-in-Law Will Adore

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon