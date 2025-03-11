Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 11: Severe heatwave in Ahmedabad, Surat as mercury crosses 40°C

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 11: Gujarat is bracing for a heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40°C in several cities. Residents are advised to take precautions against dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 11: Gujarat is expected to sizzle in excessive heat and hazy sunshine, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in several cities. The high temperatures will increase the risk for dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Keeping hydrated, limiting outdoor activities, and taking adequate precautions from the high heat is severely advised for the residents.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 41°C

Real Feel Temperature: 23°C

The heat will be particularly intense during peak afternoon hours. Residents stepping outside should wear light clothing, carry water, and take breaks in shaded areas to avoid heat-related illnesses. Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns Surat

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 40°C

Real Feel Temperature: 23°C

The risk of dehydration and heatstroke is high, especially for those spending extended time outdoors. People are advised to avoid direct sun exposure and drink plenty of fluids throughout the day.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

The hazy sunshine will make outdoor activities uncomfortable, and caution is advised for those stepping outside for long durations. Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief Rajkot

Max Temperature: 42°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 42°C

The danger of dehydration and heatstroke is extremely high, and residents are strongly advised to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid strenuous activities, and keep themselves well-hydrated throughout the day.

Latest Videos