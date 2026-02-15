The Manjhawali Bridge road project, meant to directly connect Greater Noida and Faridabad, has still not begun construction work in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area, even 50 days after its foundation ceremony on December 26, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. The project includes building a 1.7-kilometre new road and widening existing stretches. However, on the ground, no visible construction activity has started so far.

Residents have begun questioning how the project will be completed within the one-year deadline set for the Gautam Buddh Nagar portion. Many locals say the speed shown during the foundation ceremony has not been reflected in actual construction work.