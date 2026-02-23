Delhi LG VK Saxena approved a rule amendment for Delhi Police, providing a 20% reservation for Ex-Agniveers as Male Constables. They will also get a PET exemption and age relaxation of three years, with five years for the first batch.

New Recruitment Rules for Ex-Agniveers in Delhi Police

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved an amendment in Rule 9 of Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980, to incorporate provisions for the recruitment of Ex-Agniveers as Male Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police.

Under the new amendment, Ex-Agniveers will get 20 per cent reservation in recruitment to the post of Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police. They will also receive exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test and three years relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit. Additionally, candidates of the first batch of the Agniveer Scheme will get five years' age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit of 25 years, a press note issued from the LG office read.

At present, there are 42,451 sanctioned posts of Male Constable (Executive) in the Delhi Police. Constables are appointed through a direct recruitment process, and the age limit for the same is 18 to 25 years.

After the amendment, a large number of Ex-Agniveers will be eligible for appointment as Constables in the Delhi Police. The new provisions are expected to ensure that Ex-Agniveers have a smoother transition into law enforcement roles, recognising their four-year service in the Armed Forces.

The Agniveer Scheme, launched in 2022, aims at recruiting Indian youths to serve in the Armed Forces. The scheme provides them a better chance to serve society due to their prior training and experience.

Haryana Government Announces Similar Measures

Earlier, the Haryana government decided to grant relaxation in the upper age limit for ex-Agniveers, who are domiciles of the state, during direct recruitment after completing their military service, an official statement said. A letter to this effect has been issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

As per the government's decision, ex-Agniveers will be entitled to a relaxation of three years in the prescribed upper age limit for direct recruitment to Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts. Additionally, members of the first batch of ex-Agniveers will receive an age relaxation of five years. All departments, boards, corporations, universities, and field offices have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions. (ANI)