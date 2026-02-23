Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde paid emotional tributes to Ajit Pawar in the legislature, remembering him as an efficient leader, dear friend, and a strong pillar of support for the government.

Uddhav Thackeray's Tribute Speaking in the Legislative Council, Thackeray recalled Ajit Pawar's tenure as Finance Minister when he was Chief Minister. "Ajit Pawar was someone who was very efficient and always active for the public cause. When I was CM of Maharashtra, he was the finance minister. He not only handled the finance ministry but also ensured that Maharashtra didn't stop even during COVID," said Thackeray.The former chief minister further added he has lost a dear friend and Maharshtra has lost an efficient leader. "I have lost a dear and good friend, it's true, but it is also true that Maharashtra has lost an efficient leader. In recent times, we have lost Gopinath Munde, RR Patil and Ajit Pawar, like great leaders, and this is a misfortune of Maharashtra. I never thought that I would be making a condolence speech about Ajit Dada, but unfortunately, we all have to do it," added Thackeray. Eknath Shinde Remembers 'Elder Brother' Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also paid tribute to Ajit Pawar, sharing personal anecdotes and describing him as a strong pillar of support for the government. A Pillar of Support and a Strict Administrator Speaking at the legislative assembly, Shinde shared a light moment from the 2024 government formation. "In 2024, when the press conference for government formation was underway, we had said it might conclude by evening, but the media was not ready to wait. Suddenly, Ajit Dada said, 'I don't know about Eknathrao, but I am going to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister,' and everyone burst into laughter," Shinde said.He highlighted Ajit Pawar's role in successfully implementing the Ladki Bahin Yojana without disturbing the state's financial balance. "We had to launch the Ladki Bahin Yojana when the Chief Minister took charge. We discussed it in detail and implemented the scheme properly, without disturbing the State's financial balance. Dada was a strong pillar of support for us, but now we have lost that support," he said.Shinde described Ajit Pawar as someone who would actively participate in Assembly sessions and would not hesitate to reprimand officials if work was not done properly. "He would always actively participate in the Assembly sessions. Many people were apprehensive of him. Today, his absence is deeply felt. When we went for project inspections, he would openly reprimand officials if needed. If work was to be done, it had to be done immediately; if it was not possible, he would say so clearly. And if something was wrong, he would not hesitate to pull people up," he added. 'I Have Lost My Elder Brother' The Deputy Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss, comparing it to his own personal tragedy. "Everyone is deeply saddened by Ajit Dada's passing. I understand the pain that Sunetra Tai, Parth and Jay must be going through, because I too have lost my two children in a similar accident. Dada was older than me in age -- I have lost my elder brother. Even today, I can still hear him calling out 'Eknathrao,'" Shinde said. A Dedicated and Thorough Minister He noted that Ajit Pawar had presented the State Budget 11 times and was about to create a record. "Dada presented the State Budget 11 times. He was about to create a record, but destiny had other plans. Dada and I worked together. I had worked in the Maha Aghadi government as well. At that time, many proposals would get stalled, but Dada would study the matters thoroughly, take officers into confidence, and then issue firm instructions to get the work done," Shinde added. 