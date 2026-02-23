TVK chief Vijay, addressing a rally in Vellore, claimed all parties have united to oppose him in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. He termed the election a 'war against corruption' and directly challenged the ruling DMK government.

Vijay Slams DMK's 'Fake Model' Governance

Describing his relationship with Tamil Nadu people as akin to "flesh and blood," Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham chief Vijay on Monday said that all parties seem to have joined hands to fight against him in the Assembly elections, set to be held later in the State. Addressing a public rally in Vellore, the TVK chief stated that the upcoming polls will be "a battle against corruption" for the people of the State. "This is like an election that comes once in 50 years. In this election, everyone has united to oppose Vijay. This is a war against corruption for the people of Tamil Nadu. Before entering politics, what were your assets? After entering politics, what are your assets? Let every politician answer this. If you insult me, it is like insulting the people. Vijay and the people are bound by blood and flesh," Vijay said.

Highlighting governance issues, he pointed to the lack of basic facilities, including bus services and hospitals, in several hill villages. He criticised what he referred to as the ruling DMK government's "Be Safe Model," claiming that women presently feel it is a "We Are Not Safe Model." The TVK chief assured that under his party's government, law and order would be strengthened and women, men, and children would live safely. Vijay also accused the DMK-led government of running a "fake model" administration in Tamil Nadu and also mocked them as "stand-up comedy."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'The War is Between TVK and DMK'

Addressing a public rally in Vellore, Vijay said that the political fight in the State was between the TVK and DMK. Emphasising that "Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu", the TVK leader drew reference from the famous remarks from ex-Assam Chief Minister DK Baroah, in which he had said "India is Indira, Indira is India", hailing the politcal legacy of former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "In the Tamil Nadu elections, the competition is between Vijay and Stalin Sir. Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu. The war is between TVK and DMK. Today, there is a fake model government. A stand-up comedy state government is currently ruling in Tamil Nadu. This election will be a historic election, and it's a miracle election," Vijay said.

Appeal to Voters

The actor-turned politician further urged people to vote for TVK's party symbol, "whistle", adding that no one can snatch the right of the people away from them. Vijay also accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of making fake promises, vowing that once his party forms government in the State, he would meet every citizen in the state personally "MK Stalin has given fake promises and is cheating people. After we (TVK) form a government in Tamil Nadu, I will personally meet everyone and go to every district and meet my people. This election is with the Tamil Nadu people and against the DMK government. The competition is between the Tamil Nadu people and Stalin sir. Our vote, our rights, no one can take away our votes. Our vote for the whistle symbol. We will never allow anyone to grab our votes, it's true," Vijay said.

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

Elections in Tamil Nadu are set to take place in the first half of this year, with the main battle between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham-led National Democratic Alliance. The SPA comprises of parties, including Congress, DMDK, and its alliance talks with MMK and MDMK are underway. On the other hand, apart from AIADMK, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the leading position in the NDA bloc, with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and several other parties part of the alliance.

Vijay, who retired from his acting career ahead of the elections, is making his debut in the political arena with his political outfit TVK. (ANI)