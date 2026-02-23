LoP Rahul Gandhi met gym trainer Deepak Kumar, who came to the defence of a Muslim shopkeeper in Kotdwar. A mob demanded the shopkeeper change his shop's name, leading to a dispute, communal tensions, and police registering FIRs.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met with gym trainer Deepak on Monday, who was in the news for coming to the defence of Ahmed's Baba School Dress & Matching Centre in Kotdwar last month. The incident occurred on January 26, when a group of people demanded that the shopkeeper change the name of his shop. A dispute arose when he refused to comply with their demand. A gym trainer, Deepak Kumar, reportedly confronted the mob, after which protests broke out on January 31. Police had registered FIRs based on video footage and urged people not to sensationalise the incident on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Register FIRs, Urge for Peace

Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar said that police have registered cases based on complaints by both parties.He told ANI that on January 31, the protestors approached Deepak Kumar and blocked the road. SSP Panwar said, "On January 26, a dispute arose between two parties over a disagreement about changing the name of a shop. We received complaints from both sides, and we registered FIRs. On January 31, some outsiders came to Deepak's place and blocked the road. The police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case against them. I urge and appeal to everyone not to disrupt the peace or disturb communal harmony. We will take strict legal action against anyone found guilty."

Gym Trainer Recounts Incident

Meanwhile, Gym Trainer Deepak Kumar said the issue escalated into communal tensions after a group of boys misbehaved toward the shopkeeper. Deepak questioned the case filed against him, claiming that the other party started the dispute.

Deepak Kumar told ANI, "My friends and I were celebrating Republic Day when we went to one of our friends' shops. Some boys came to the shop and started misbehaving with the shopkeeper over the shop's name. I asked them to stop misbehaving, but they replied that in their religion, the word 'Baba' is only used for Sidhbali Baba, and for no one else, and that the shopkeeper would have to change the shop's name. The shopkeeper refused, and the argument escalated into a communal issue. "The boys were from the Bajrang Dal, and the shop belonged to a Muslim. So I said, 'My name is Mohammed Deepak, what's it to you?' I don't understand why a case was filed against me when the entire fight was started by the other side. We don't support any political party, but rather an ideology. Hanuman is an ideal for every gym member because he inspires hard work," the gym trainer added.