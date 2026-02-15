A disturbing video showing a nun being harassed by a group of students has triggered widespread anger online. In the clip, some students can be heard making vulgar remarks and linking the nun to adult film actors. One student, while recording the video, repeatedly asked if she would 'play for the Brazzers team', naming several adult performers.

The nun did not respond to the comments in the video. The exact location and date of the incident have not been officially confirmed. However, the clip spread quickly after it was shared on Reddit, where users strongly criticised the behaviour.