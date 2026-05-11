5 5 Image Credit : Meta AI

In Jaipur, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹1,52,490, 22-carat is ₹1,39,790, and 18-carat is ₹1,14,400. In Hyderabad, the rates are ₹1,52,340 for 24-carat, ₹1,39,640 for 22-carat, and ₹1,14,250 for 18-carat. Disclaimer: These morning rates are from goodreturns.in and may vary due to local taxes. Please confirm with a local jeweller and consult an expert before buying.