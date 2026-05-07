Gold Prices Jump Again On May 7: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices shot up once again on Thursday, May 7. If you're planning to buy gold, you should check the latest rates first. Here's a quick look at how much 22 and 24-carat gold is selling for in Kolkata and other major Indian cities
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Gold Price Today
On Thursday, May 7, gold prices jumped again. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold saw an increase. The price for 1 gram is now ₹11,434 (up by ₹20), 10 grams cost ₹1,14,340 (up by ₹200), and 100 grams will set you back by ₹11,43,400 (up by ₹2,000).
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Kolkaa Gold Price
For 22-carat gold in Kolkata, 1 gram costs ₹13,975 (a ₹30 hike), 10 grams are priced at ₹1,39,750 (a ₹300 hike), and 100 grams cost ₹13,97,500 (a ₹3,000 hike). For 24-carat gold, 1 gram is selling for ₹15,246 (up by ₹33), 10 grams cost ₹1,52,460 (up by ₹330), and 100 grams are priced at ₹15,24,600 (up by ₹3,300).
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Hyderabad Gold Price
Hyderabad's gold market also saw a price rise. The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹1,39,750, marking a ₹300 increase. For 24-carat gold, the price is ₹1,52,460 per 10 grams (up by ₹330), and 18-carat gold costs ₹1,14,340 (up by ₹200).
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Delhi Gold Price
In the nation's capital, Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold became dearer by ₹300, now costing ₹1,39,750. The price for 24-carat gold rose by ₹330 to ₹1,52,460 per 10 grams. Similarly, 18-carat gold is up by ₹200, with a price of ₹1,14,340 for 10 grams.
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Mumbai Gold Price
In India's financial hub, Mumbai, gold prices mirrored the national trend. Ten grams of 22-carat gold now cost ₹1,39,750 (a ₹300 increase). The 24-carat gold rate is ₹1,52,460 (a ₹330 increase), and 18-carat gold is priced at ₹1,14,340 (a ₹200 increase).
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Chennai Gold Price
Down south in Chennai, gold is more expensive today. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹1,41,010, which is ₹300 higher than yesterday. For 24-carat, the rate is ₹1,53,830 (up by ₹330), and for 18-carat, it's ₹1,17,710 (up by ₹200).
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Jaipur Gold Price
In Jaipur, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased by ₹400 to ₹1,36,900. The 24-carat gold saw a bigger jump of ₹540, reaching ₹1,49,230 per 10 grams. The rate for 18-carat gold is now ₹1,12,040, which is ₹330 more than the previous day.
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Patna Gold Price
In Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold will now cost you ₹1,39,800, after a ₹300 price hike. The 24-carat gold rate is ₹1,52,510 (up by ₹330), and the 18-carat gold price has increased by ₹200 to ₹1,14,390.
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