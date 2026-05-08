2 4 Image Credit : Getty

Slight change in silver prices

The price of 22-carat gold has also come down. It fell by nearly Rs. 300 for 10 grams, bringing the rate to Rs. 1,39,950. Traders report that jewellery shops in cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam are seeing more customers. This is a bit of a relief for families planning to buy jewellery. The price of 18-carat gold also saw a drop. It fell by about Rs. 240, with 10 grams now trading at Rs. 1,14,510. This change is good for those looking to buy jewellery on a smaller budget. There was a small change in silver prices too. The price of silver fell by Rs. 100 per kg, reaching Rs. 2,74,900.