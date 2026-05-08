Gold Price Crash: Rates Fall Sharply, Check Today’s Latest Price Now!
After climbing for days, gold prices have finally dropped, giving some much-needed relief to buyers. This price dip is great news, especially with the wedding and festive season right around the corner, and could boost market sales.
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Buyers are watching the market closely
The price of 24-carat gold has dropped in the domestic bullion market. The price for 10 grams of gold fell by about Rs. 320, and it is now trading at Rs. 1,52,680. People who had put off buying gold because of the recent high prices are now showing interest again. Investors also see this dip as a good opportunity.
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Slight change in silver prices
The price of 22-carat gold has also come down. It fell by nearly Rs. 300 for 10 grams, bringing the rate to Rs. 1,39,950. Traders report that jewellery shops in cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam are seeing more customers. This is a bit of a relief for families planning to buy jewellery. The price of 18-carat gold also saw a drop. It fell by about Rs. 240, with 10 grams now trading at Rs. 1,14,510. This change is good for those looking to buy jewellery on a smaller budget. There was a small change in silver prices too. The price of silver fell by Rs. 100 per kg, reaching Rs. 2,74,900.
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International conditions
Market experts believe several factors are influencing gold prices. These include a stronger US dollar and investors shifting their focus towards equity markets. They also point out that stable crude oil prices have helped keep gold prices in check.
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You must follow some precautions
Remember to take some precautions before buying gold. Make sure you only purchase jewellery with the BIS Hallmark. Also, double-check your bill to see that details like gold purity, weight, and making charges are clearly listed. While prices have dipped now, experts are not completely ruling out a future increase.
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