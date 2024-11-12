Gas cylinders for Rs 450! Here’s how you can get it

The Indian government has announced a scheme to provide gas cylinders to ration card holders for ₹450. To avail this offer, the ration card must be linked with the LPG ID. 6.8 million families will benefit from this scheme.

Free Gas Cylinder

The Indian government implements various schemes for the benefit of its citizens. Many people from different parts of the country benefit from these government schemes. The government introduces most of the schemes keeping in mind the welfare of the poor and needy people of the country. Even today, there are many people who cannot afford two meals a day. The government provides rations to these people at subsidized rates.

Free LPG Cylinder

For this, the state governments of various states in India issue ration cards. Ration card holders not only get ration facility at low price. But other concessions are also provided by the government. Now in this situation, the government has changed the rules to provide gas cylinders to ration card holders for just Rs.450. Ration card holders are provided ration at subsidized rates under the National Food Security Act.

Gas Cylinder

That is, NFSA. But now under NFSA, the government will provide gas cylinders to ration card holders at very low prices. The government will provide gas cylinders to ration card holders for just 450 rupees. Earlier, the Rajasthan government provided gas cylinders for 450 rupees only to the beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme. But now the state government is providing this facility to the ration card holders in the state as well.

Ration Card Holders

But for this, ration card holders have to link their ration card with LPG ID. Only then will they get a chance to avail this offer. Currently 1,07,35000 families are included in the National Food Security Act list in Rajasthan. Out of these, 3.7 million families are already being provided benefits under the BPL and Ujjwala Yojana scheme. So now the remaining 6.8 million families will benefit.

Gas Cylinder Price Today

To avail the benefits of this government scheme, ration card holders need to complete the e-KYC process. That is, they do not only have to get LPG ID seeds on the ration card. But they have to link the Aadhaar card again. Only then will they be able to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Latest Videos