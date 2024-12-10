Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A political stalwart and architect of 'Brand Bengaluru'

Senior politician and former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna passed away at 92. A key figure in transforming Bengaluru into India's "Silicon Valley," he held prominent roles in Congress and BJP. His contributions to infrastructure and education will remain a lasting legacy in Karnataka and beyond.

Senior politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna passed away this morning at the age of 92. Krishna had been suffering from age-related health issues for some time, despite receiving continuous medical care. His death has left a void in both Karnataka and national politics, with leaders from across the political spectrum offering their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on X, describing S.M. Krishna as a "distinguished leader" whose contributions to the state and nation would always be remembered. Modi highlighted Krishna’s remarkable work in transforming Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, into a global IT hub. Modi also shared his connection with the late leader, expressing deep sorrow over his demise.



Krishna, who had been a prominent figure in the Congress for over four decades, switched parties in 2017, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is survived by his wife Prema, and daughters Shambhavi and Malavika. Despite his long and illustrious political career, Krishna announced his retirement from active politics in 2023, citing his advancing age.

Who was SM Krishna? Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Mandya district, S.M. Krishna was one of India's most educated politicians. He graduated from Maharaja's College in Mysore and went on to pursue law at the Government Law College in Bengaluru. He furthered his studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and George Washington University in the United States. He was also a professor of international law at Renukacharya Law College in Bengaluru. Krishna’s political journey began in 1962 when he was first elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as an independent candidate. He later made his mark in Parliament, serving as a Member of the Lok Sabha and representing Karnataka for several terms. His long-standing political career saw him holding key positions such as Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Parliamentary Affairs, as well as Minister of Finance.



Krishna was elected as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1989 and later served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 1996 to 1999. He also had the honour of serving as the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2012. In 2009, he was appointed as India’s External Affairs Minister in the UPA government, under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. S.M. Krishna's most notable contribution to Karnataka was his role in shaping Bengaluru into the “Silicon Valley” of India. His leadership in the late 1990s and early 2000s turned Bengaluru into a global IT and business hub, attracting tech giants from around the world. This transformation earned him the title of the architect of “Brand Bengaluru.”



In 2022, Krishna wrote a letter to the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, urging the government to protect Bengaluru's brand identity. He recommended the restructuring of the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF), a body formed during his tenure in 1999, to preserve the city's unique character and ensure its continued growth. Throughout his political career, S.M. Krishna was known for his intelligence, diplomacy, and administrative skills. His tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka was marked by significant infrastructural developments and economic growth, particularly in the IT sector. Krishna's leadership style earned him the respect of both allies and rivals alike.



Despite his shift from Congress to BJP in 2017, his political impact continued to resonate. His legacy as a visionary leader who worked tirelessly for Karnataka’s progress is remembered fondly by all who witnessed his leadership. Political leaders and dignitaries from all across the country have expressed deep sorrow over S.M. Krishna’s death. His contributions to Karnataka's development, especially in transforming Bengaluru, are widely acknowledged. Krishna’s passing is a loss to Indian politics, with his work leaving a lasting impact on the state's growth and development.



S.M. Krishna’s life was one of public service and dedication. He was not only a skilled politician but also a man who believed in intellectual growth. His legacy extends beyond politics, as he also advocated for education and development. His contributions to Karnataka, especially in the areas of infrastructure, education, and technology, will continue to shape the state’s future for years to come.

