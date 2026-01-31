Faridabad Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Winds, Rain Alert Forecast Issued
Faridabad Weather LATEST Update: On January 31, dense fog and rain will make it colder in Faridabad. A yellow alert has been issued in the NCR. Find out today's weather forecast here
Weather
On Jan 31, Faridabad will feel both cold and rain. The day starts with dense fog and cloudy skies. Min temp 7-10°C, max 18-20°C. Light thundershowers are likely in the afternoon.
Temperature
On Jan 30, Faridabad's min temp was 8°C, max 18°C. Jan 31 morning may have denser fog, with visibility down to 200-500m. A yellow alert is on in NCR, with possible flight/train delays.
Western Disturbance
An active western disturbance will change the weather. Cold winds at 30-40 km/h will make it feel colder. Delhi and Gurugram are expected to have similar weather conditions.
Light Rain
Light rain may start in Faridabad on the afternoon of Jan 31, becoming moderate by Feb 1. Temps will stay below normal with 70-90% humidity. This is the third rain spell in January.
AQI
Faridabad's AQI is 129 (moderate) and may improve with rain. People are advised to wear warm clothes and drive carefully. For updates, visit mausam.imd.gov.in.
